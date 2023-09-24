The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, have been one of the favorite team in college football. They started off the season 3-0 out of conference but faced the No. 10 Oregon Ducks to begin their Pac-12 schedule.

Things did not go as planned if you are a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes as the Oregon Ducks picked up a 42-6 win. People took to social media to voice their displeasure with the Buffaloes efforts on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled in the game as he finished 23-of-33 for 159 yards (4.8 yards per pass attempt) with a passing touchdown and ran 10 times for -34 yards. Fans ridiculed the play by the Heisman Trophy contender.

"Damn, but Colorado had the Heisman front runner I was told?" one fan wrote.

The Buffaloes losing is not that big of a shocker as the sportsbooks had the Ducks listed as a 21-point home favorites heading into this game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke at halftime when it was a 35-0 game and said that he hoped everyone was watching this game as a precursor for the rest of the season.

It will be very interesting to see how Deion Sanders and his team responds next week against another tough opponent the No. 5 USC Trojans.

Can the Colorado Buffaloes bounce back next week against the USC Trojans?

This game could be a tone setter for the remainder of the Colorado Buffaloes season. Even the most optimistic fans of the program did not expect an undefeated season out of them.

Coach Prime is going to be without cornerback and wide receiver junior Travis Hunter for at least the next two games. The coming week will be a whole lot tougher, going up against reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback junior Caleb Williams.

The USC Trojans have improved on the defensive side of the football and will be an extremely difficult test for the Colorado Buffaloes next week. This game being in Boulder gives the Buffaloes some home-field advantage but this is going to be a tough test against a team with national Championship aspirations.

In order for the Buffaloes to have a chance, they need their defense to show up. The Ducks were able to score touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions to put this game incredibly out of reach and the fear is the defense is not good enough to compete with a talented team.

One positive has been the production from junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders as after this game, he is 107-of-136 (78.7 completion percentage) for 1,251 yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception. He is not going to turn the ball over and that can keep them in games if they can extend drives.