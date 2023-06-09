With the announcement of the 2024 Big Ten schedule being released, we already know some of the bigger games to expect. This will be the first year that the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are officially members of the Big Ten.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network had the exclusive news on some of the major games being put on the slate.

Michigan at USC

Ohio State at UCLA

Wisconsin at Michigan

Iowa at USC

UCLA at Michigan

Wisconsin at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Iowa at Ohio State

USC at Penn State

Big Ten's 2024 conference schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ , includes:Michigan at USCOhio State at UCLAWisconsin at MichiganIowa at USCUCLA at MichiganWisconsin at USCNebraska at UCLAIowa at Ohio StateUSC at Penn StateUCLA at Iowa

Twitter had varying reactions to some of the games affecting their favorite programs. We also have a lot of incredible matchups to anticipate over a year in advance.

Benjamin @sirbroth @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ Michigan really gonna play Wisco, Texas, USC and UCLA next year, plus Ohio state, sparty.. what an awesome schedule @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ Michigan really gonna play Wisco, Texas, USC and UCLA next year, plus Ohio state, sparty.. what an awesome schedule

Lindsey🅾️❗️ @OH_lindzbreezy @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ USC at Penn State is going to be very intriguing @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ USC at Penn State is going to be very intriguing

ChewBigRedGum @ChewBigRedGum1 @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ Damn they are giving USC a hell of a welcome to the B1G. Would be hilarious if they had OSU too. @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ Damn they are giving USC a hell of a welcome to the B1G. Would be hilarious if they had OSU too.

The marquee games included in the tweet show a lot of interesting matchups with UCLA and USC in the fray of the Big Ten. The conference is going to be extremely exciting to follow as there are a handful of premier programs battling out for the conference championship.

What interesting matchups are we missing on the 2024 Big Ten schedule?

There are obvious games that are going to be interesting when we see them for the first time as the newness factor is there. Just because the game is not listed in the tweet does not mean we have to wait for them but could also be announced later on.

One game that has been a glaring omission is the Purdue Boilermakers against the USC Trojans. The game would be a huge draw for the Big Ten as they get the West Coast of USC and Purdue, which has been much better lately.

Another game that is missing is the UCLA Bruins clashing with the Michigan State Spartans inside of the Rose Bowl. The Spartans did not have a great 2022 campaign as they finished 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten), but the marquee of the two incredible programs at a historic venue will definitely be great to see.

With 16 teams in the conference in 2024, there are going to be some games they simply cannot schedule right away and we will see down the line. They also have to save some matchups for the future as the conference is going to continue to get eyeballs and have interesting matchups.

It will be interesting to see what natural rivalries become with the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans, two programs with rich histories, and current members of the Big Ten.

What games are you looking forward to seeing the most in 2024 out of the reported games thus far?

