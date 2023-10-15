Dan Lanning Oregon contract: How much does Ducks HC make? Salary, bonuses, and more

Dan Lanning became the head coach of Oregon in 2022 following a four-year stint at Georgia as defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach. He became the 35th head coach of the Ducks, replacing Mario Cristobal, who departed Eugene to take the Miami job.

Lanning signed a six-year contract worth $29.1 million with Oregon in December 2021 and took charge of the program in the 2022 season. So far, he has done a brilliant job at the program, leading them to a 10-3 record in his first season and a victory in the Holiday Bowl.

What is Dan Lanning’s salary at Oregon?

Dan Lanning accepted a six-year contract extension worth $45 million in July 2023. This will secure his position as the head coach of the Ducks through the 2028 season. The contract came just after his debut season at the program, showcasing their confidence in him.

Under the terms of the new contract, Lanning’s salary has been raised from $4.7 million to $7 million for this season, and it will increase by an additional $200,000 each year throughout the agreement. This places him among the top-earning coaches in college football.

The buyout clause for Lanning’s contract at Oregon was increased to $20 million, and it will remain in effect for the entire contract duration. The previous contract he signed had a $14 million buyout. However, the amount was set to go down each year of the contract.

As per the University of Oregon, Lanning’s new contract places him as the second-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 and among the top 15 in terms of salary nationally. Notably, he will also rank among the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten when the Ducks move to the conference in 2024.

Dan Lanning’s contract bonus

Dan Lanning has the opportunity to augment his salary annually through various incentives. These incentives range from academic achievements to on-field success, providing him substantial avenues to earn additional income.

He is bound to earn $500,000 if he wins the national championship and $500,000 for an appearance at the CFP National Championship game. The coach will also be paid $250,000 if he reaches the CFP Semi-Finals and $150,000 for participating in a CFP bowl game.

Lanning will earn $150,000 for winning a conference championship and $100,000 for a divisional title. Another $100,00 for qualifying for a bowl game after winning at least seven games.