Dan Lanning's Oregon reveals participants for crucial day in NFL draft journey

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks were among the most impressive teams in the 2024 college football season. After going unbeaten in the regular season, the Ducks entered the expanded College Football Playoff as the No.1 seed.
However, they were eliminated from national championship contention after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals. Despite the loss, Oregon earned plaudits for its dynamic offense, impressive defense and stellar team spirit.
Hence, with the NFL draft around the corner, it's only right that numerous Ducks players are tipped to enter the big leagues. But first, they'll need to perform at the Oregon Pro Day.
Which players are participating in Oregon's Pro Day?
The Pro Day is crucial in the NFL draft journey. Draft prospects will perform in familiar conditions as NFL scouts watch on.
Here's the list of participants in the 2025 Oregon Pro Day:
- DB Brandon Johnson
- DB Dontae Manning
- DB Jabbar Muhammad
- DB Kam Alexander
- DB Kobe Savage
- DB Nikko Reed
- DB Tysheem Johnson
- DE Jordan Burch
- DL Derrick Harmon
- DL Jamaree Caldwell
- DL Josh Simmons
- LB Jeffrey Bassa
- LB Jestin Jacobs
- OL Ajani Cornelius
- OL Josh Conerly Jr.
- OL Marcus Harper II
- OL Nishad Strother
- QB Dillon Gabriel
- RB Jordan James
- TE Patrick Herbert
- TE Terrence Ferguson
- WR Tez Johnson
- WR Traeshon Holden
What to expect during Oregon Pro Day?
The players listed above will participate in drills similar to the NFL combine. The quarterback will go through a series of throwing drills, while the wide receivers and tight ends will catch the ball from the QB and participate in running drills.
The defensive-minded players aren't left out as they'll showcase their footwork, poise and running skills in front of NFL scouts. As the NFL recommends, all players will have their measurements taken using a standard protocol.
The difference between the Oregon Ducks Pro Day and the NFL combine is that these players are participating in a familiar environment. Furthermore, they'll feature in some events they skipped out on during the combine.
Also, players who weren't invited to the combine can now get the chance to show scouts what they're all about. That could be the difference between getting selected on Day 3 of the draft or coming in as an undrafted free agent.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change