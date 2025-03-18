Dan Lanning's Oregon reveals participants for crucial day in NFL draft journey

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks were among the most impressive teams in the 2024 college football season. After going unbeaten in the regular season, the Ducks entered the expanded College Football Playoff as the No.1 seed.

Ad

However, they were eliminated from national championship contention after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals. Despite the loss, Oregon earned plaudits for its dynamic offense, impressive defense and stellar team spirit.

Hence, with the NFL draft around the corner, it's only right that numerous Ducks players are tipped to enter the big leagues. But first, they'll need to perform at the Oregon Pro Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Which players are participating in Oregon's Pro Day?

The Pro Day is crucial in the NFL draft journey. Draft prospects will perform in familiar conditions as NFL scouts watch on.

Here's the list of participants in the 2025 Oregon Pro Day:

DB Brandon Johnson

DB Dontae Manning

DB Jabbar Muhammad

DB Kam Alexander

DB Kobe Savage

DB Nikko Reed

DB Tysheem Johnson

DE Jordan Burch

DL Derrick Harmon

DL Jamaree Caldwell

DL Josh Simmons

LB Jeffrey Bassa

LB Jestin Jacobs

OL Ajani Cornelius

OL Josh Conerly Jr.

OL Marcus Harper II

OL Nishad Strother

QB Dillon Gabriel

RB Jordan James

TE Patrick Herbert

TE Terrence Ferguson

WR Tez Johnson

WR Traeshon Holden

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What to expect during Oregon Pro Day?

The players listed above will participate in drills similar to the NFL combine. The quarterback will go through a series of throwing drills, while the wide receivers and tight ends will catch the ball from the QB and participate in running drills.

The defensive-minded players aren't left out as they'll showcase their footwork, poise and running skills in front of NFL scouts. As the NFL recommends, all players will have their measurements taken using a standard protocol.

Ad

The difference between the Oregon Ducks Pro Day and the NFL combine is that these players are participating in a familiar environment. Furthermore, they'll feature in some events they skipped out on during the combine.

Also, players who weren't invited to the combine can now get the chance to show scouts what they're all about. That could be the difference between getting selected on Day 3 of the draft or coming in as an undrafted free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback