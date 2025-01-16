Dan Mullen’s UNLV bolster offense with QB recruitment

Dan Mullen joins a UNLV Rebels side that enjoyed an impressive season in 2024. The Rebels compiled a 10-3 record before beating the California Golden Bears in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Game.

Their success was made possible by Hajj-Malik Williams' consistent play at quarterback. However, the Rebels haven't wasted time securing a potential replacement, with Williams set to depart the program for the pros.

According to On3 Sports, high school standout Sebastian Circo has committed to playing football for the Rebels. Circo will join Don Mullen's side ahead of the 2025 college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Who is UNLV's new QB, Sebastian Circo?

Sebastian Circo is a 6-foot-1, 183 lb. shot caller fresh out of Davies (Fla.) Western. He excelled in his senior season, amassing a stat line of 2,094 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

According to Sports Illustrated, Circo had offers from Miami (FL), Boston College, Penn State, and Ole Miss. However, after meetings with Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, he decided to take his talents to UNLV. The young quarterback believes that the environment at UNLV will be great for his development into an elite quarterback at the collegiate level and potentially good enough for him to thrive in the National Football League.

Circo will get the chance to learn from Mullen, who has coached Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the past. He was also involved in Tim Tebow's development as a starting quarterback.

Expand Tweet

What does Sebastian Circo bring to UNLV?

Sebastian Circo is a young and accurate quarterback with the time and discipline to improve. He compiled solid stats in high school and can get better under Mullen's coaching at UNLV. Furthermore, he must bulk up on his current 6-foot-1, 183-pound frame.

Circo is joining a UNLV Rebels side looking for their next QB1 following Hajj-Malik Williams' time with the program. Circo will battle for the starting job with Lucas Lenhoff, Gael Ochoa and Greg Burrell. The job is there for the taking of the quarterback who shows the most promise during training camp.

Furthermore, the UNLV Rebels will look to avoid a similar situation to what happened with Matthew Sluka. The program will only target quarterbacks ready to play for the badge and contribute to a winning culture. Hence, it's a positive for fans to see how eager Circo is to join the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback