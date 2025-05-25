Dante Moore Heisman Predictions: Exploring Oregon QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Dante Moore is the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2025 college football season. Moore is a vital part of Dan Lanning's team as he aims to bring national championship glory to the modern collegiate football powerhouse.
With the 2025/26 season two months away, let's examine Moore's Heisman predictions and his odds of winning the biggest individual prize in college football.
Dante Moore 2025 Heisman Odds: Where he stands now
According to BET MGM, Dante Moore has +1800 odds of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award. He is among the top 10 favorites to win the prestigious award.
It's important to note that Dillon Gabriel, the most recent Oregon Ducks QB1, finished third in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting. The award was won by former Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oregon Ducks Heisman History: Can Dante Moore join the list?
Only one Oregon Ducks player has won the Heisman Trophy in the prestigious award's history. That honor belongs to quarterback Marcus Mariota, who won it in 2014. Mariota was a dual-threat superstar in college and won the award in his junior season.
Dante Moore is looking to join the Oregon Ducks icon in the history books in the 2025 season. He's aiming to trump competition from some of the best quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and two-way stars to bring the Heisman Trophy back to Oregon.
Dante Moore's top Heisman Trophy 2025 competitors
According to the odds, Moore's main competition for the 2025 Heisman Trophy is his fellow quarterbacks. Texas' dual-threat QB Arch Manning (+600) has the best odds, followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+850).
Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has the best odds (+1000) among non-quarterbacks. To round up the top five are Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+1000) and Penn State's Drew Allar (+1400).
Moore's odds of +1800 fall just outside the Top 5 for this year's Heisman Trophy early predictions. However, a solid regular season with the Ducks could halve such odds and put him in a phenomenal position to take home the prize.
