Dante Moore transfer portal: 5 landing spots for UCLA QB if he leaves the program feat. USC, Alabama and more

The Dante Moore transfer portal has become official, opening the floodgates. The freshman has four more years of eligibility if he stays in college. He had a decent season with the Bruins, with 114-of-213 (53.5 completion percentage) for 1,610 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. Let's dive into the top five landing spots for him.

Top 5 Landing Spots for Dante Moore

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide is intriguing in this spot as it has a quarterback battle between Jalen Milroe and commit Julian Sayin. However, Dante Moore, thrown in the mix, could steal the job if he transfers to the Roll Tide. Moore is trying to take his game to the next level in the SEC, and Alabama is a place to consider.

#2: USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have an interesting situation. Coach Lincoln Riley is figuring out the quarterback position as Caleb Williams enters the NFL draft. This could appeal to Moore, as Riley is an offensive genius who can elevate his game. Further, Moore would not have to change much of his personal life going from UCLA to USC. It also sticks it to the Bruins on the way out.

#3: Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh will need to figure out how to keep things going. The Wolverines could lose quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum at the end of the season. The Big Ten will be getting a lot tougher. Dante Moore is a quality starting quarterback who could aid Michigan in winning at the levels they have been. Michigan will be in a great position if they can land Moore.

#4: Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans are in the midst of a transition as Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith takes over the program. However, he is familiar with Dante Moore's playstyle and could use his experience under center at this level. This makes a lot of sense for both sides.

#5: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies are in a similar situation to the USC Trojans. They are losing their star quarterback to the NFL draft and entering the Big Ten Conference. Kalen DeBoer could persuade Moore to join them. The Huskies are in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game and the college football playoff.