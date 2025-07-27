Darius Gray commitment: Top 3 landing spots for elite five-star prospect in the class of 2026

Darius Gray is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026. The five-star interior offensive lineman is the top-rated prospect in his position, according to the Rivals industry ranking. He is also the No. 31 prospect in the class and No.2 from Virginia.Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett disclosed on Saturday that Gray will be announcing his commitment decision on August 22nd. He is expected to pick between Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.Here's a look at the top three landing spots for Darius Gray among the five options.Top 3 landing spots for Darius Gray#1. LSULSU is currently projected as the most likely destination for Darius Gray ahead of his decision next month. Rivals predict the Tigers have a 51.1% chance of securing his commitment with offensive line coach Brad David leading the effort.Baton Rouge is the farthest destination among Gray's options, 926 miles from his hometown of Richmond, Virginia. However, this might not deter the offensive lineman from becoming the next big catch for Brian Kelly and his program.Should Gray commit to LSU, he will become the third five-star commit for the program in the class. He will also become the second interior offensive lineman commit after three-star Jalan Chapman.#2. South CarolinaSouth Carolina is a likely destination for Darius Gray as his commitment edges closer. He has a 32.5% chance of heading to Columbia for his college football career, according to Rivals’ prediction.The Gamecocks are the closest to Gray's hometown among the five options he's expected to pick from, 318 miles from Richmond, Virginia. This could play to the advantage of Lonnie Teasley, his primary recruiter for the program.Should Gray decide to go to South Carolina, he will become the program's first five-star prospect in the class. He will also join as the third player in his position after Zyon Guiles and Anthony Baxter.#3. Ohio StateOhio State does not have a strong chance of landing Darius Gray, but the program can improve its chances in the next few weeks. Rivals predict the Buckeyes have a 3.3% chance of getting him.The Buckeyes are 349 miles away from Richmond, Virginia, but Justin Frye will have to do more work to convince the interior offensive lineman.Should he commit to Ohio State against the odds, Gray will become the second five-star recruit for Ryan Day in the class. He will also become the Buckeyes’ third commit in his position after Max Riley and Tucker Smith.