  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Darius Gray commitment: Top 3 landing spots for elite five-star prospect in the class of 2026

Darius Gray commitment: Top 3 landing spots for elite five-star prospect in the class of 2026

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:24 GMT
Image
Darius Gray at South Carolina (Source: Darius Gray's X page)

Darius Gray is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026. The five-star interior offensive lineman is the top-rated prospect in his position, according to the Rivals industry ranking. He is also the No. 31 prospect in the class and No.2 from Virginia.

Ad

Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett disclosed on Saturday that Gray will be announcing his commitment decision on August 22nd. He is expected to pick between Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Here's a look at the top three landing spots for Darius Gray among the five options.

Top 3 landing spots for Darius Gray

#1. LSU

LSU is currently projected as the most likely destination for Darius Gray ahead of his decision next month. Rivals predict the Tigers have a 51.1% chance of securing his commitment with offensive line coach Brad David leading the effort.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Baton Rouge is the farthest destination among Gray's options, 926 miles from his hometown of Richmond, Virginia. However, this might not deter the offensive lineman from becoming the next big catch for Brian Kelly and his program.

Should Gray commit to LSU, he will become the third five-star commit for the program in the class. He will also become the second interior offensive lineman commit after three-star Jalan Chapman.

#2. South Carolina

South Carolina is a likely destination for Darius Gray as his commitment edges closer. He has a 32.5% chance of heading to Columbia for his college football career, according to Rivals’ prediction.

Ad
Ad

The Gamecocks are the closest to Gray's hometown among the five options he's expected to pick from, 318 miles from Richmond, Virginia. This could play to the advantage of Lonnie Teasley, his primary recruiter for the program.

Should Gray decide to go to South Carolina, he will become the program's first five-star prospect in the class. He will also join as the third player in his position after Zyon Guiles and Anthony Baxter.

Ad

#3. Ohio State

Ohio State does not have a strong chance of landing Darius Gray, but the program can improve its chances in the next few weeks. Rivals predict the Buckeyes have a 3.3% chance of getting him.

Ad

The Buckeyes are 349 miles away from Richmond, Virginia, but Justin Frye will have to do more work to convince the interior offensive lineman.

Should he commit to Ohio State against the odds, Gray will become the second five-star recruit for Ryan Day in the class. He will also become the Buckeyes’ third commit in his position after Max Riley and Tucker Smith.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications