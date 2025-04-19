David Stone transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Oklahoma freshman ft. Michigan

After playing all 13 games for Oklahoma in 2024, freshman David Stone has entered the transfer portal during the spring window, which means he would no longer be able to transfer to any SEC school. On3's Pete Nakos reported the news Friday evening.

This comes as a major blow to Brent Venables' Sooners. He was a consensus five-star with a No. 9 national ranking, according to On3's industry rankings. Last year, he recorded six tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack as a true freshman.

Let's take a look at schools that could be ideal spots for Stone to land at before the spring transfer window closes.

Top 3 landing spots for David Stone

1) Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have a lot of holes to fill in their defensive line as they lost Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to the 2025 NFL draft.

Under coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan is prioritizing physical football. That’s where David Stone fits like a glove. Stone is a big 6-foot-3, 294-pound frame, which should help the Wolverines make an impact on the defense.

2) Nebraska Cornhuskers

Like Michigan, Nebraska has also lost key players to the 2025 NFL draft. Defensive tackle Ty Robinson, who had 21 solo tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble, and Nash Hutmacher, who had 15 solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, have declared for the draft.

This leaves a big hole for Matt Rhule. As a former linebacker, the coach knows the position and thus would look at what David Stone could offer. It's not every day, you don't see competition from SEC schools for a recruit.

Now that the opportunity has arisen, Nebraska will be among several teams lining up to offer Stone.

3) UCLA Bruins

Laiatu Latu was a unanimous All-American for the Bruins in 2023 before he was picked 15th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. In his absence, the Bruins' defense was ranked 59th in the nation, with 25.3 points being scored against them per game.

With David Stone, they get MaxPreps First-Team All-American, with a big chance he could follow in Latu's footsteps. The talent in the Bruins is ripe to match the physicality under DeShaun Foster if they end up recruiting Stone.

