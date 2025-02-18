David Walker NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Central Arkansas EDGE

Central Arkansas edge rusher David Walker is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker is expected to be a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com.

The outlet ranks Walker as the 170th-ranked prospect and the 15th-ranked edge rusher in the draft.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three landing spots for David Walker.

David Walker NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest need entering the NFL Draft is to add an edge rusher.

The Bucs have Anthony Nelson, Shaq Barrett, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka as pending free agents, all impactful edge rushers. If Tampa Bay can't sign at least two of them, or add a free agent, they will likely select multiple edge rushers.

Walker was a dominant pass-rusher as he recorded 12 sacks, 7.5 sacks, and 10.5 sacks in his three years.

#2 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions traded for Za'Darius Smith to bolster its pass rush after the injury to Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit will likely look to add another edge rusher to its roster if Smith leaves and Hutchinson isn't 100 percent.

Detroit is also looking to extend Hutchinson in the offseason which would make drafting an edge rusher not as important.

“We’re working through all of that. Again, it’s not always in our control, we might have our plans and processes, but it takes two people to get something done,” GM Brad Holmes said, via SB Nation. “That’s not a negative comment, it’s just that you just don’t know what that player and their camp and all that kind of stuff are thinking. So, we haven’t gotten to those intense dialogues yet.”

Even if Hutchinson is healthy, adding Walker as a fifth-round pick makes sense. Walker could learn from Hutchinson and develop into an impactful pass rusher in the NFL.

#3 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have several needs and getting after the quarterback is another one.

Walker would make sense as a mid-round pick as he has proven he can get after the quarterback. However, the knock on Walker is the teams he played against, so there is some concern about whether he can do it at the NFL level.

