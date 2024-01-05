Dee Williams NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Tennessee KR/PR ft. Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots

Dee Williams, a return specialist and defensive back for the Tennessee Volunteers, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Williams has played with the Volunteers for two seasons and recorded two receptions, 10 receiving yards, 35 punt returns, 540 punt return yards, two punt return touchdowns, 13 kick returns and 274 kick return yards.

Williams can also play defense, having recorded seven tackles and forced one fumble during his two years at Rocky Top.

5 possible landing spots for Dee Williams in the NFL

#1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have one of the worst special teams in the league this season and their coverage on punts was historically poor.

The current returner, Austin Trammell, has struggled, recording 157 yards on 23 returns, the longest being 29 yards. Adding Williams could help the Rams get extra yards on their punt returns.

#2. New England Patriots

Everything about the New England Patriots this season has been poor. Under both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, their offense has struggled to score points, and the Patriots have conceded many points.

A boost on any position will do the Patriots well. Bringing Williams into this team could give the team a shorter field for drives, given the return specialist's ability to return the ball far. This will help the quarterback to get further down the field and attempt to score points.

On average, the Patriots have the most yards on punt returns this season, but it is still not enough to help them. Williams could give this team even more yardage to help them.

#3. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have one of the poor punt return yards this season, with only six yards gained on average. Williams could be that player to boost their return yardage, giving their offense a better chance to find the endzone, which will benefit them massively in the tight NFC South.

#4. Dallas Cowboys

One of the strongest offenses in the NFL this season has a poor punt returner. This is partly because the Cowboys are not relying on a returner to get the yards but their offense, led by Dak Prescott. But if the offense gets shut down, someone who can return the ball far will help them.

Williams can help them find the extra yards to help the offense become even stronger.

#5. New York Giants

Like the Patriots, the Giants have struggled on offense this year. This may have been caused due to the number of injuries to their offense, including quarterback Daniel Jones.

The punt return yards have not helped the Giants this year, gaining an average of eight yards a punt. While they did get a punt return touchdown during their game against the Rams this weekend, these are incredibly rare for the Giants.

Bringing Williams into this team will help them gain some extra yards to attempt to help their low-quality offense.