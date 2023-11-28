Deion Burks Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Purdue WR feat. Ohio State and more

Purdue Boilermakers sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks has entered the transfer portal. Burks was one of Purdue's bright spots on offense this season, as he caught 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite being the main weapon for Purdue's offense, Burks decided to enter the transfer portal, so let's take a look at landing spots for him.

5 landing spots for Deion Burks

#1, Ohio State Buckeyes

If Deion Burks wants to stay in the Big Ten, transferring to Ohio State makes a lot of sense for him. The Buckeyes are set to lose their top two receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to the NFL.

With that, Ohio State will look to the transfer portal to replace them and Burks would be a fine option to help keep the Buckeyes' offense solid.

#2, Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the best offenses in college football, so any time a wide receiver enters the transfer portal it makes sense for them to think about Tennessee.

The Vols have produced several NFL wide receivers under Josh Huepel so Burks going to the SEC and being in that offense would be a good choice.

#3, Michigan Wolverines

Deion Burks is from Michigan so going home and being a top receiver option for the Wolverines is a likely landing spot for him. Michigan has been atop the Big Ten for the past three seasons, but the Wolverines will need to be active in the transfer portal to keep them there.

#4, Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are set to lose Xavier Worthy to the NFL, so Deion Burks replacing him is a good move for the soon-to-be SEC team. Burks would also become a go-to weapon for Arch Manning, who's expected to be the Longhorns starting quarterback next season.

#5, Michigan State Spartans

It does seem likely that Burks will remain in the Big Ten as he is from that area which makes Michigan State an option for him.

Burks is from Michigan and had an unofficial visit from the Spartans during his recruiting days but ended up committing to Purdue. There was interest in Michigan State at that point so perhaps Burks revisits that here.