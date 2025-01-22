With Notre Dame's deep receiver room heading into next season, Deion Colzie has decided to jump into the transfer portal and find a new home for his final season of college eligibility. He played in all 16 games this season for the Fighting Irish as they marched to Monday night's College Football Playoff national title game.

Colzie totaled five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown on the year. For his career in South Bend, he has 21 grabs for 345 yards and three scores. A native of McDonough, Ga., Colzie was once a prized recruit, ranked as the No. 101 overall player and No. 17 wideout according to the 2021 On3 Industry Ranking.

Notre Dame will return with leading wideout Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison next season. Where might Colzie end up?

Deion Colzie Transfer Portal: Exploring the top 3 landing spots for the outgoing Notre Dame WR

LSU

Colzie joined Notre Dame when Brian Kelly was in charge of the Irish. But Kelly now runs the LSU Tigers, who went 9-4 this season. Kelly has already addressed the wideout position by adding Oklahoma's Nic Anderson and Florida State's Destyn Hill, but he could try to bring in a pass-catcher he's familiar with.

LSU has a solid track record with producing NFL wide receivers such as the New York Giants' Malik Nabers. Thus, a season in Baton Rouge could go a long way in helping Colzie get on the map for the next level.

Florida State

The 2024 campaign was a nightmare for the Seminoles who'd gone from having a deserving case to be in the College Football Playoff to imploding. With his 519 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs, Ja'Khi Douglas was a bright spot during a largely dim go-round.

The Seminoles will need someone else to step up to support Douglas in the passing game next season, and though Colzie isn't a superstar, he has played for a blue-blood program in Notre Dame.

Michigan

The Wolverines have brought in a top passer in the 2025 prep recruiting class in five-star Bryce Underwood, but the team's offense will no longer have solid tailbacks Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards entering next season. That will probably mean that Michigan's air game needs to take a step forward next fall.

Tight end Colston Loveland, who led the team with 582 receiving yards, is also departing. No Michigan wide receiver had 250 receiving yards this go-round, a figure that Sherrone Moore will likely want to boost. He added Indiana import Donaven McCulley through the portal, but more experience wouldn't hurt as the Wolverines strive to return to the College Football Playoff.

Having performed on that stage for Notre Dame, Colzie is no stranger.

