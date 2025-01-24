Deion Jr. reacts as brother Shedeur Sanders goes head to head against Cam Ward in latest practice session

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are fresh off impressive collegiate football seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and Miami Hurricanes, respectively. Sanders earned the Unitas Golden Arm Award, while Ward placed fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

The duo was recently seen throwing deep passes in a practice facility. Shedeur's older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., seemed impressed as he commented on the Instagram post showcasing their arm strength.

Here's Deion Jr.'s reaction:

Deion Sanders Jr. reacts as brother Shedeur goes head to head against Cam Ward in latest practice session

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top QBs in the 2025 NFL draft

Scouts view Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the best quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft. Both quarterbacks excelled in college and are considered top 3 picks in April's draft.

Ward is fresh off a season with the Miami Hurricanes that saw him showcase his arm elasticity, stellar natural accuracy, and improved middle-of-field vision. These traits helped the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl game matchup against Iowa State.

Ward has some things to work on, such as his less-than-ideal ball security inside the pocket, iffy decision-making, and inconsistent eye manipulation technique. He's still tabbed to be the likely No.1 overall pick, especially if the Tennessee Titans keep their first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Shedeur Sanders is fresh off a season with the Colorado Buffaloes, which saw him showcase his natural ability to pass the ball, impressive deep ball accuracy, and ability to take hits when his offensive line collapsed. Those traits saw the Colorado Buffaloes improve tremendously from their 4-8 record in 2023.

While he has numerous positives in his arsenal, he still has some things to clean up before entering the NFL. His tendency to hold on to the ball for long might be detrimental at a higher level, the follow-through in his throwing motion can be worked on, and his tendency to step back in the pocket could be harmful at the pros.

That said, the son of coach Prime remains a consensus Top 3 pick in the draft. The Titans will look closely at him, and so will the Cleveland Browns. He's a top-tier talent and should thrive in the league with adequate coaching.

