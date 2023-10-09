Deion Sanders' advisor reveals social media breakthrough of Coach Prime's life that changed his brand value forever

Everyone is talking about Deion Sanders and the Prime effect these days. In his college football coaching career, Coach Prime has been a catalyst of change wherever he has been. His brand value has skyrocketed, along with the value of the program he touches.

He joined Colorado in December last year and has since turned the program on its head. A team that was rarely winning has become competitive. And the famed "Prime Effect" has made a lot of noise, helping the program off the field and his brand.

But it wasn't always the same with Sanders. His most trusted advisor has revealed a social media breakthrough that changed his brand value forever.

One step that changed the brand value of Deion Sanders

Social media and Sanders are a great match, but that wasn't always the case. Coach Prime's advisor and close confidant Constance Schwartz-Morini recently appeared on "60 Minutes" and revealed that although it took a lot of time for the Colorado Buffaloes head coach to warm up to the idea of social media, once he did, it worked wonders for his brand.

“The irony is when Twitter and Instagram came to life, we had to force him to get on it. And once he knew the impact of controlling your social media, your messaging, that’s what’s so important,” Schwartz-Morini said on the show.

Sanders has used social media to acquire an influencer status and reach out to the fans. His inspirational quotes and videos are a big hit on every platform, so much so that it is difficult to imagine him not wanting to use those tools at one point. And this has helped the Buffaloes program a great deal.

Colorado basks in the Coach Prime effect

Colorado hired Sanders to revive a historic college football program in Boulder, and it didn't take him much time to achieve the objective. His use of social media created a buzz around the Buffaloes, attracting many great players to play for the University of Colorado when he was building the roster from scratch.

The same hype also created many avenues of revenue for the program, further solidifying what he is trying to build. This is evident on and off the field. The Buffaloes selling out the season tickets and huge crowds during the games are evidence enough. And the team's performance on the field, like going toe-to-toe with much higher ranked USC Trojans and their 4-2 record so far, has already established him as a great coach.