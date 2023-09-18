"Deion Sanders came through in a big way" - Joining in on the sunglasses trend, O.J. Simpson is impressed with Coach Prime's win at Colorado State

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson has recently provided his thoughts on Deion Sanders and his Colorado team. The former Buffalo Bills running back commented on the Coach's Prime following the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night.

In a Twitter video on Sunday, Simpson joined the ongoing trend in Boulder by sporting black sunglasses to show his respect for Deion. Following his opinion on the Buffalo Bills, he talked about how he expected a tough contest in the Rocky Mountain Showdown despite the difference in the team's quality.

“When USC plays UCLA, it doesn’t matter what the records are. When Ohio State plays Michigan, when Southern plays Grambling, it doesn’t matter what the records are those games, (it’s) a shootout between rival games. So Colorado State and Colorado, I knew it would be a rivalry game and it would probably be a tough game. And Deion Sanders came through in a big way with his team," said Simpson.

Colorado defeated their in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday in a keenly contested matchup that resulted in double overtime. With the game ending 43-35, the Buffaloes further extended their brilliant start to the season, becoming a force to reckon with in college football.

Can Deion Sanders keep up the good work?

Not many showed their confidence in Deion and Colorado before the start of the 2023 college football season. However, the upset against national championship finalist TCU in the season opener changed their mindset about the Buffaloes football program.

The team has won two rivalry games since then, recording victories against Nebraska and Colorado State. This has put the team under the spotlight since the start of the season and will continue to do so if Colorado keeps on the good work.

There's still a lot of doubt about how far can Deion push his luck with his Colorado team. Coach Prime has proven what he can do as a coach during his time at Jackson State, going unbeaten in his last two seasons in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and claiming the conference title.

However, the Football Bowl Subdivision is a whole new stage entirely in the college football landscape. With the Buffaloes set to play Oregon and USC in their next two games, the results will decide the fate of the Colorado team and what Sanders can achieve going forward.