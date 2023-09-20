Deion Sanders' car collection: Coach Prime's list of cars, trucks explored feat. Porsche, Lamborghini

The legend of college football, Deion Sanders is a passionate car enthusiast with a jaw-dropping car collection that showcases his impeccable taste and extravagant lifestyle. His collection is a reflection of his love for speed and luxury.

The Colorado head coach's car collection centers around some of the most iconic and high-performance vehicles in the automotive world. The collection encompasses cars ranging from stylish sports cars to robust trucks, each meticulously selected with a profound admiration for automotive craftsmanship.

What are the cars Deion Sanders owns?

Sanders currently has seven cars in his garage spanning from affordable ones to expensive and luxurious ones.

The cheapest car in Sanders' garage is the Smart Fortwo. However, Coach Prime added his unique touch to this compact vehicle by having custom modifications done at Alex Vegas' The Auto Firm. It was customized all-black and adorned with the jersey number "21" on the grille.

Another car in Sanders' garage is the GMC Savana Explorer. The full-size van boasts heated and massaging seats, an HD TV and subwoofers, among other features. Coach Prime took it a step further by outfitting the van with aftermarket wheels from Ballistic off-road.

Sanders also owns a Ford F-350 truck, a heavy-duty powerhouse that he once posted on his social media page. Interestingly, it was previously reported that this specific truck was once stolen but later found, prompting Sanders to give it a makeover with black wheels.

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback has also been frequently seen driving his cherished Ford F-250 Diesel Crew Cab. He's shown a preference for trucks and even gifted his son one on his birthday. He made some modifications to the truck, notably replacing the standard widebody fenders.

One of the most buzzworthy vehicles in Sanders' car collection is the Ford F-650 Supertruck. He made headlines with the recent acquisition of the car. He replaced the Ford logo with a "Prime" nameplate, and on occasion, he affectionately refers to it as "Optimus Prime."

Sanders’ collection also includes an SUV. He opted for the high-end Premium Luxury Platinum trim that cost $103,595. His purchase was made through Cadillac of Jackson in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and he selected the Dark Moon Metallic color for the vehicle.

While Sanders may have shifted his preferences away from the coupes and supercars of the past, he continues to keep a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet in his collection. This particular vehicle is often seen when Sanders and his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, head out for dinner.