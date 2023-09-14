Deion Sanders compares his divorce to the Colorado vs Colorado State rivalry - "Yeah, I had two divorces which were heck of a showdowns too"

Following a brilliant start at Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders will face another challenge against in-state rivals Colorado State in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season. The Buffaloes have been impressive so far in the season, defeating TCU and Nebraska in their first two games.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is a storied college football rivalry between the Buffs and Colorado State that dates back to 1893. During his press conference ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Deion Sanders made a hilarious comparison, likening local rivalries to the complexities of divorce.

“Yeah, I had two divorces which were a heck of a showdowns too. So don’t tell me about a showdown,” Deion Sanders said.

Coach Prime divorces and the Rocky Mountain showdown

Deion Sanders has been married twice over the course of his lifetime. His first marriage was with Carolyn Chambers in 1989 which later ended in divorce in 1998. Prior to that in 1997, Sanders was going through dark times in his life. Reportedly, he even attempted suicide during this period as he drove his car off the cliff.

He got married once again in 1999 to actress and model Pilar Bigger-Sanders. This lasted 12 years with the two separating officially in 2013. However, the latter stage of the union was a toxic one, which resulted in a series of lawsuits between the couple.

Without a doubt, those two marriages were really a "showdown" as Sanders said, and having gone through these, the Rocky Mountain Showdown is a welcome challenge for the Colorado head coach. The in-state rivalry will give him a taste of an intense showdown once again.

Deion Sanders is not new to rivalries and showdowns

The upcoming matchup with the Colorado State Rams presents the Colorado Buffaloes another opportunity to shine even brighter in the ongoing season. The head coach remains unfazed and confident in his team's readiness for the upcoming matchup as he is no stranger to such encounters.

“Now you want me to understand better Rocky Mountain Showdown? You’ve got to give me some verbiage or some literature on something just to brief me, but trust me, this isn’t my first rodeo when it comes to that.”

Deion Sanders likened the upcoming game to the many rivalries he was part of during his illustrious NFL career as well as those he played in the MLB. This includes the inter-division rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers and a couple of issues with his personal life.

“I think the Falcons and the Saints were quite a showdown as well as playing against the 49ers, Cowboys-49ers, I could keep going, Cowboys-Philly, Cowboys-whoever was always there in a showdown. Baseball as well. So, it’s always some type of adversity that you have against someone in close proximity to you.”

The Buffs have won the last five encounters between the two teams and Coach Prime will hope to make it six when they meet on Saturday.