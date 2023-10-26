Deion Sanders daughter once called Shedeur Sanders' $5,000,000 worth mom Pilar Sanders 'a gold digging h*e'

The Sanders family was recently at the highly acclaimed clash pitting the Buffaloes against the USC Trojans.

They have shown up for the coach and his two sons all season but there has been a darker past that wasn't on show at the events.

Deiondra Sanders, the passionate and outspoken firstborn daughter to Deion Sanders, has been at the forefront defending her brothers and father whenever things have gone wrong this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

12 years ago, she was in the spotlight during her father's divorce from his second wife, ex-actress Pilar Sanders. The messy divorce was splashed across several tabloids and Deiondra made her feelings known.

Back then, as a 19-year-old, Deiondra took to the then-popular social media platform Twitter (now X), to confront her stepmother. Her series of scathing tweets left sports fans astounded.

Deion Sanders's daughter accused Pilar Sanders, who was valued at $5,000,000, of various wrongdoings during her social media outburst.

"Gold digging h*e," she tweeted.

"#HowYouDidntKnow but your boxes have been packed for weeks now."

"HowYoTopPriorityBeen yo marriage and yo kids when u flying out to see other n**gas ... yeah we know."

"All you had to do was be a supportive wife. Only thing you ever cared about doing with my dad is reality shows. Pilar stop tryna play the victim. Maybe if u would of actually loved my dad and not loved the life he gave you we would be here today."

Larry Friedman, Pilar Sanders' lawyer, commented on the tweets by Deiondra Sanders to TMZ.

"Marriage is a relationship between two adults and it doesn’t involve engaging this kind of faceless accusations made by his child."

Expand Tweet

Pilar Sanders' complicated relationship with Deion Sanders

The relationship between Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders became increasingly complicated after 2011 when they were going through their divorce proceedings. Deion was awarded full custody of their three children when the divorce finally went through, but that was not the end of it.

The couple stayed in the same custom-built matrimonial home and there were several domestic disturbances, leading to police being called to the residence.

On one occasion, Pilar Sanders was taken to hospital with a bleeding lip before being detained as the source of the domestic disturbance for allegedly assaulting Deion.

One time, she refused to hand over custody of the kids after her visitation period elapsed and during the ensuing court session, she was jailed for seven days for contempt of court.