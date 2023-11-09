Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders raves about her quirky new outfit in her latest IG post [PHOTOS]

Deion Sanders’ first daughter, Deiondra Sanders, made waves on Instagram on Tuesday by posting an attention-grabbing picture of herself in a quirky outfit. She appeared in an all-yellow hoodie and joggers with graffiti-like designs inscribed all over it.

Deiondra has a reputation for her admirable fashion sense, and that was evident with her unique outfit. The reaction to her appearance in the outfit in her comments section was positive. Many people showed love and admiration for it with their words and emojis.

She posted three different pictures of herself in the outfit with a red color head warmer and black sunglasses. She had a yellow pouch on her phone which matched the lovable outfit.

The Instagram post was captioned with:

“One of them❤️”

Deiondra Sanders provides continuous support for her father, Deion Sanders

Like all of her siblings, Deiondra Sanders has shown a great amount of support to her father since he took over the Colorado football team in December. That has remained so as the situation gets intense for the team this season.

Despite not always being around in Boulder like her four siblings, her support for the Buffaloes has been solid through the season. She hosted a watch party in Atlanta for Colorado's game against Oregon, which was open to everyone supporting the Buffaloes.

She has also been to Boulder this season to support the Buffaloes at a home game. While the recent results haven't been going the way of Colorado (4-5), Deiondra remains one of the strongest people behind Deion Sanders, showing him support behind the scenes.

Will Deion Sanders lead Colorado to a bowl game?

Colorado looked like a team that was easily going to become bowl-eligible at the start of the season. They won their first three games against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State and were considered a potential Pac-12 contender.

However, the situation has changed for the team since as Week 4 loss against Oregon, as the Buffaloes have only won one game since then. Deion Sanders faces the huge challenge of qualifying for a bowl game this season, which can only be achieved with two wins in the last three games.

It remains to be seen if Colorado can pull this off against the odds. It is worth noting that the Buffaloes have only secured one win in the last five games and have only recorded a single win in conference play this season.