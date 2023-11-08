Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders gets into a playful argument with Coach Prime, claiming her authority as "No 1 child"

Deion Sanders has a strong admiration for all his five kids, which has helped build a deep connection between them. The NFL legend had them from his two marriages and despite the two divorces, had the full or shared custody of the five children.

The Colorado head coach has, in the last few years, maintained a tradition of ranking his children according to their performance in their endeavors. While he often admits he loves them all, he is always honest to clarify that he loves them differently.

In a recent video online, Deion Sanders shared a moment with his last child, Shelomi, in his office at the University of Colorado. Following a heartfelt hug, the two joked about the ranking, with Shelomi claiming she's the No. 1 child. Coach Prime informed she can't be No. 1 when it's someone else's birthday.

Is Shelomi Sanders involved in college sports?

Shelomi Sanders, who has earned the nickname "Bossy" due to her authoritative and assertive demeanor, has showcased her growing basketball talent, nurtured through friendly family rivalries with her brothers Shedeur and Shilo.

She displayed exceptional talent for making 3-point shots at Rockwall-Heath High School. Her prowess on the basketball court garnered admiration from local fans and served as her pathway to the start of her college basketball career at Jackson State.

Sanders' tenure at Jackson State lasted a few games as her family relocated to Colorado, leading to a change in her basketball journey. She took a redshirt in her first year with the Buffaloes, considering it as an opportunity to refine her skills and get ready for future contributions on the court.

Who holds the No. 1 spot in the latest Deion Sanders ranking?

Deion Sanders has not officially released his most recent ranking of his children, but he did mention that Shilo currently occupies the top spot. He discussed the ranking process and what it entails during a visit to former cyclist Lance Armstrong's office in October.

Shilo Sanders has been impressive for the Colorado Buffaloes this ongoing season as he has established himself as one of the most crucial players in the defense. The leadership of the Jackson State transfer has also been critical in the Buffaloes' secondary.

Lance Armstrong was notably amazed by Deion Sanders' ability to compile the ranking of his kids, expressing doubt that he could ever pull up such.