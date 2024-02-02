Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders goes down memory lane celebrating mom Pilar Sanders’ special day - “love being your daughter”

Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her mother a very happy birthday. Pilar Sanders, Coach Prime's wife between 1999 and 2013, turned fifty on February 1. Her daughter, Shelomi, posted a series of videos and pictures of fun times with her mother, adding the following caption:

"Happy birthday mommy, I love you infity"

In another story of them taking a bathroom selfie together, Shelomi Sanders wrote:

"Literally love being your daughter"

Who is Pilar Sanders? Exploring Shelomi Sanders' mom's background

Pilar Sanders is Deion Sanders' former wife, and the mother to his three youngest kids, Shiloh, Shedeur, and Shelomi Sanders. She was a model with agencies Elite Model Management and Ford Models. Nowadays, she is a real estate agent in Texas and a wellness content creator.

She's very involved in the careers of her three student-athlete kids, always posting content about their achievements on her socials. In January, when Shiloh and Shedeur made their modeling debut in Paris' Fashion Week, she posted a video with the following commentary to her Instagram:

"HEADLINING OPENING DAY OF PARIS’ MEN’S FASHION WEEK TODAY was @pharrell the Creative Director of @louisvuitton and of course both of MY SONS @shilosanders AND @shedeursanders !!!!! IT WAS AWESOME! words cannot express the excitement and pride to see my sons busting down walls and doing the very things their parents did but earlier, faster and better!"

Is Deion Sanders shooting for the stars... Or making promises he can't keep?

The Colorado Buffaloes didn't make bowl eligibility in 2023, ending the season with a 4-8 record that, while unimpressive, did signal a significant improvement from their 1-11 2022 season.

That's why it raised more than a few eyebrows when Deion Sanders went on Undisputed in FS1 and said this when asked about the Buffs playoff chances next year:

"Yeah, most definitely. Shoot, I believe, man, I don’t just wear this on my shirt and on my chest. I truly believe that what we have in-house — last year, Key watched all these games. We were seven points away from a multitude of wins, probably seven or eight more wins. We just didn’t know how to win."

Regardless of the playoff format expansion next year, it was interesting to hear the coach of a team that didn't make the bowl season discussing playoff hopes. It will be interesting to see if the Buffaloes can live up to the hype that their coach is building around them.