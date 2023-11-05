Deion Sanders and daughter Shelomi Sanders share a beautiful father-daughter moment during the game against Oregon State

It wasn't a happy occasion for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes after the Oregon State Beavers rolled into Boulder and left with a 29-16 win in Week 10 of college football action.

Saturday's loss drops the Buffs below .500 and makes their job of being bowl-eligible even harder. It was Colorado's fourth loss in its last five games, which has seen the early season optimism surrounding the team evaporate.

It was not all doom and gloom for Coach Prime, though, as his youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, made a beeline for the coach after the game. The CU basketball freshman guard hugged her father and kissed him in a beautiful moment caught by the cameras.

For his part, Deion Sanders sounded apologetic for the Colorado Buffaloes' performance against the Oregon State Beavers in his postgame news conference.

“This is hard,” Deion Sanders said. “The reason it’s so hard is because you know you’re capable of doing better − playing better, performing better, calling better games, coaching better on my behalf. And you are coming up short when you have enough to get the job done. And it’s painful. It hurts myself, the team and all the coaches and fans.”

Analyst criticizes Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder last year and started courting controversy immediately with his mass overhaul of the Buffs football roster.

While his decisions have been questioned before, they have almost always paid dividends, but the latest offensive coordinator change has brought a fresh barrage of criticism from all corners.

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly was part of those who thought that there was a deeper reason behind Sean Lewis being stripped of play-calling duties in favor of Pat Shurmur.

Connelly posted his theory on X:

"My completely unfounded but enjoyable (to me) theory: Lewis actually wanted to run the ball more than like 4 times per game but got yelled at anytime he took the ball out of Shedeur’s hands."

In his postgame news conference, Sanders explained the OC switch to Pat Shurmur:

"Yes, you’ve got to understand, you only get so many coaches in college football, so when you make a move like we made, that means someone has to. … I don’t call it demotion, I say move. I think everybody’s making the same amount of money. When you get demoted, that’s a hit on your check. It’s a movement that we had to make."

Whether or not he deserves the criticism, the Buffs are in a much better position now than they were a year ago, and it's all down to the coaching and recruitment of Deion Sanders.