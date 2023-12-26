Deion Sanders is building his Colorado Buffaloes for the next season. However, one of the main problems, apart from the offensive line, was stopping the opposing offensive runs. And he has brought in arguably the best run defender from the Florida State Seminoles to address it.

Linebacker DJ Lundy committed to playing in Boulder next season. According to Pro Football Focus, Lundy was first in linebackers for his run defense this season. He entered the transfer portal last week and has now committed to being a part of Colorado's next class.

It might have been great news for the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, but the college football world isn't impressed. Coach Prime faced severe online flak from the fans after the move was made public. Here is what the fans had to say about all of this.

This fan did not mince their words while reacting to the news.

Another fan thinks it's all about money in this move.

This fan talked about NIL money paying more than a rookie NFL contract.

Another fan is just baffled by the linebacker’s decision to transfer to Colorado.

A fan predicted the overall record that Colorado would supposedly get after the transfer.

This fan took a shot at Coach Prime for taking in Lundy.

Another fan has this question to ask.

This fan isn't convinced of the former FSU star’s credentials.

An FSU fan wished luck to their former linebacker.

But another FSU fan wasn't so gracious in their comment.

Lundy registered 17 solo tackles in the 2023 season for the Florida State Seminoles and intercepted one quarterback pass. The star linebacker also sacked the opposition quarterback twice as the Seminoles went undefeated and won the ACC championship.

Will he be able to replicate the form for the Buffaloes in his senior season?

Deion Sanders’ 2023 woes

Deion Sanders had Boulder going crazy when he took over the Buffaloes back in December last year. But the Buffaloes tapered out on the field in his debut season this year, as the team finished dead last in the Pac-12 conference. They lost all of their last six games and ended up with a 4-8 overall record.

Two of the main problems that Coach Prime faced during the season were his offensive line proving ineffective in protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his defense not being able to stop the offense.

Sanders has tried to address both problems by targeting offensive linemen in the transfer portal and bringing in more solid defensive guys like DJ Lundy. But will Deion Sanders be able to take Colorado to the promised land next season?

