Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar is thrilled for Colorado's last home game, urges fans to attend the Week 11 clash in her latest video [WATCH]

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar, has expressed her excitement ahead of Colorado's last home game of the 2023 college football regular season. The Buffaloes are set to host 23rd-ranked Arizona Wildcats in Boulder on Saturday, November 11.

In a recent Instagram post, Pilar opined that anyone who hasn’t had the chance to be part of the Colorado football season has missed a great opportunity. The Buffaloes have notably witnessed a lot of changes this season under Coach Prime.

Pilar's two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, have been an integral part of the Colorado Buffaloes this season, and they are expected to be in the lineup once again on Saturday. It promises to be an exciting game in Boulder as the Buffaloes seek to reach the bowl game.

Pilar urges fans to follow Colorado women’s basketball

With the college football season drawing to a close, Pilar Sanders urged fans to shift their attention to the Colorado women's basketball team as the season commences. Notably, her daughter, Shelomi Sanders, is part of the Buffaloes women's basketball team.

Shelomi Sanders started her college basketball career at Jackson State while her father was with the HBCU's football program. However, she transferred to Colorado after Deion Sanders was hired as the Buffaloes football coach, along with the rest of her family.

Considering the level of attention garnered by her father and her brothers this season, Shelomi Sanders is expected to be at the center of attention of the Colorado women's basketball team. The Buffaloes are notably playing their last season in the Pac-12, ahead of their move to the Big 12.

Will Colorado secure bowl eligibility this season?

Without a doubt, Deion Sanders and his Colorado team have a daunting task ahead of them as they seek to qualify for a bowl game. The Buffaloes need to win two of their remaining regular season games to secure eligibility.

Winning their first three games, the Buffaloes looked like a potential contender at the start of the college football season. Not many would have expected them to land here following their impressive start. It remains to be seen if the Buffaloes can pull it off against the odds.

They play Arizona at home this weekend and will be on the road to play Washington State and Utah in the following two weeks.