Deion Sanders expresses disappointment, regrets ‘not sending them out right’ after Colorado’s fourth loss in a row vs Arizona

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders expressed his disappointment at the loss against Arizona on Saturday. In what was their last home game of the season, the Buffaloes fell 34-31 to the Wildcats. Coach Sanders believes he should have approached the game differently.

Sanders issued an apology to Colorado fans for the Saturday result and the abysmal season so far. The fans had filled every home game this season but have witnessed the Buffaloes conclude with a 2-4 home record in Sanders' inaugural season at the program.

“I apologize … that we didn’t send them out right, in which we wanted to because they deserve it,” Sanders said. “They’ve been supporting the heck out of us and they’ve been showing up and showing out — another sellout crowd that ended in disappointment,”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders says the Buffaloes don’t know how to win yet

Colorado has struggled despite the impressive start to the season. Commencing his post-game press conference on Saturday, Sanders shared that he’s just had a conversation with the team about his assessment of their performance this season.

“We’re so close is what I told the team but yet so far,” Sanders said. “We just simply, truly don’t know how to win yet and it’s not for lack of effort, not for lack of coaching with the staff and the support staff. … Everybody around is doing a phenomenal job. We just can’t get over that hump.”

The Buffaloes had a 31-24 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. However, they gave up 10 unanswered points to close the game, including a walk-off field goal. This marks Colorado’s sixth loss in the last seven games, winning only against Arizona State in Tempe.

Deion Sanders feels there’s progress in the team

With the expectation to win by the fans this season, Deion Sanders noted there’s progress in the team when compared to last season. The Buffaloes notably ended the 2022 season with a 1-11 record.

“I feel as though every time these fans come in the stadium there’s an expectation of us to win,” Sanders said. "I think that’s progress. I wasn’t here last year, but I’m pretty sure.”

“I think there’s tremendous progress. We have consistency in several positions that are phenomenal, and I truly feel that there’s progress. We have inconsistency in some positions that we can fix.”

With all but two of their losses this season coming by seven points or fewer, the Buffaloes have found themselves in closely contested battles throughout the season. The team will hope to improve in many areas ahead of 2024.