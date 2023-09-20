"Deion Sanders Family Playbook" reality show: Full cast details, streaming options, and more explored

"Deion Sanders Family Playbook" is a reality television series that offers an intimate look into the life of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his family. The show, which originally premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network, aired from 2014 to 2015.

The reality TV show was jointly created by Deion Sanders and his girlfriend Tracey Edmonds, who has built a career in the entertainment production industry. Notably, the love between the two was ignited after they held a meeting to discuss the possibility of producing a reality show.

The show delves into Sanders’ life as a single father responsible for raising his own five children, in addition to providing care and support for five other children who reside with him. It comprehensively showcases the challenges and triumphs of his family as they navigate the complexities of modern family life.

Deion Sanders and other cast in the show

The TV show featured Deion Sanders, Tracey Edmonds and their combined family. "Prime Time" had his five children in the show: Deion Jr., Deiondra, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi. Tracey Edmonds' two sons, Brandon and Dylan, also were in the show.

Each family member brings their personality and unique experiences to the show, making it a dynamic and engaging series. A total of three seasons of the series were released before it ended in 2015. Alongside Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds, Eli Frankel and Rob Cornick were executive producers.

The show is currently available on the YouTube-owned subscription-based streaming television service, YouTube TV.

The new "Coach Prime's Playbook" at Colorado

In a bid to benefit from the influence and popularity of Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado introduced a new show called "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," which airs on CBS Colorado. The show is hosted by CBS Colorado lead sports anchor Romi Bean.

Sponsored by the Wilhite Law Firm, the show is filmed at Folsom Field in Boulder. The show airs on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7 p.m. It includes in-depth analysis, interviews with Deion Sanders, as well as discussions with other coaches and players.

So far, the football team has been able to bring out one of the most compelling stories in college football. Despite finishing the 2022 season with a 1-11 record, the No. 19 Buffaloes (3-0) have an upset victory against TCU and wins over longtime rivals Nebraska and Colorado State.