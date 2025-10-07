Deion Sanders health news: Colorado HC to undergo 4-hour long procedure after his 'hurting like crazy' remark at presser

Deion Sanders sparked health concerns after his side's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach spoke about his condition, stating,&quot; I'm hurting like crazy&quot; and the need to get it checked.According to On3 Sports, Coach Prime is set to undergo a four-hour long procedure. The report states,&quot;Deion Sanders is set to undergo a 4-hour procedure for blood clots in his leg today, he announced. He is not expected to miss practice tomorrow.&quot;The report states that Sanders said,&quot;I am having a procedure today. Prayerfully I will be right back at practice tomorrow. It is what it is what. Found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at the University of Colorado Health and a team of wonderful trainers here.&quot;He concluded,&quot;It has nothing to do with me working at the level and competing. It is hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart.”Sanders sat at numerous points during the game against TCU. Furthermore, the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach walked with a limp on the sideline, his left shoe off. He's now set to visit the doctor and determine the next course of action.The Pro Football Hall of Famer has a long history of health challenges, and he notably missed a significant portion of this year’s training camp. He has since appeared on the sidelines at his side's games to start the 2025 season.What's next for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes have a 2-4 record to start the season. The program is having a difficult transition in the post-Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era.The Buffaloes have dropped games to Georgia Tech, Houston, BYU, and TCU. Their sole wins have been against Delaware and Wyoming. Hence, their bowl game hopes are hanging by a thread halfway through the current campaign.Next up for the Buffaloes is a home game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones are having a great season, having lost just one game out of their six fixtures. So, Deion Sanders' side will have its work cut out.In the meantime, Coach Prime will focus on addressing his health issues and potentially lead the program to an improbable comeback.