Deion Sanders health update: Colorado HC returns to the Buffaloes base after successful surgery to remove blood clots

There is a surge in confidence about Deion Sanders’ health as the Colorado head coach made his return to the team’s practice earlier this week. Sanders was admitted to the University of Colorado Hospital, where he underwent a surgical procedure to remove blood clots from his legs.

The 55-year-old was soon discharged and returned home to begin his recovery process. His girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, praised God as she posted pictures of him recovering at home.

On July 5, Sanders attended the Buffaloes' practice session in a wheelchair as several Colorado players were put through the paces. Coach Prime revealed he was "glad to be back."

Sanders was seen sitting on the sidelines and observing the team practice at the club's indoor football facility. His players and staff took turns saluting him as he watched them practice.

HC Sanders didn’t appear to have lost any steam as he called out to his players as they went through drills.

Deion Sanders remained in the thoughts of his players as they continued their preparations ahead of the season without him. The Buffs' official Twitter shared a video of the team saying things they thought the head coach could be up to during the period of his recovery.

#GoBuffs The guys wanted to send some well wishes to Coach Prime on a speedy recovery 🖤 The guys wanted to send some well wishes to Coach Prime on a speedy recovery 🖤💛#GoBuffs https://t.co/fCmnTWzCcV

Deion Sanders' health history and his future at Colorado

Colorado Football Spring Game

Deion Sanders has been very open about his medical battles since he was head coach at Jackson State. In 2021, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had several surgeries on his feet, having two of his toes amputated. He commenced the battle again in June when blood clots were discovered in his thighs and below his left knee.

There were fears that he might need further amputations, but he downplayed this in a video a few days before his surgery. There were also concerns over his availability to lead the Buffs into the new season. However, with his recent return to Boulder, these concerns can now shift from his availability to lead the Buffs to how effectively he can coach them.

Colorado appointed Deion Sanders last November in the wake of a terrible season that saw them post a 1-11 season record. In his little time at Boulder, Sanders has overseen a complete overhaul of the team roster, attracting a new crop of talents. His impact has been so resounding that many people are staking on the team to win the Pac-12 Conference title this season.

