Deion Sanders Jr.'s stunning diamond collection has a new fan in Deiondra Sanders - "I'm just tryna be like my brothers"

Apart from his fast-growing production company, Deion Sanders Jr. is known for his remarkable diamond collection. The first son of Deion Sanders has built a stunning array of gold and diamond-studded chains and other accessories over the years, showcasing his love for luxury. Being the son of a rich, famous Pro Football Hall of Famer with a history of the extravagant, this should come naturally.

Deion Sanders Jr. is often seen donning his diamond chain and watches in public spaces at several events. The jewelry has become a crucial part of him, just like his father during his playing days.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s sister, Deiondra Sanders, uploaded an Instagram story on Sunday, where Deion can be seen flaunting his diamond watch, ring and chain. Deiondra captioned the video:

"Daaaaang…. Im just tryna be like my brothers when I grow up lol 😂🤣"

Deiondra also uploaded an Instagram story of her brother, Sheuder Sanders, alongside his luxury car.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s stunning diamond collection

Deion Sanders Jr. has an impressive diamond collection, which has often caught the attention of fans and the media. Notable among his accessories is his $100,000 diamond wristwatch, which was gifted to him by his brother and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in 2022.

He also has a diamond necklace with a "W" pendant, which is probably the most popular of his collections. The "W" is believed to stand for his brand "Well Off," which currently operates a media firm on YouTube and plans to venture into other industries soon.

New York-based Tajia Diamond is Deion Sanders Jr.'s favorite diamond vendor, as he has acquired a number of rings and chains from the popular designer. Notably, the former SMU wideout plans to create his own jewelry line, known as "Well Off Forever."

The Sanders family's bling addiction

Deion Sanders was known for sporting gold chains during his playing days in the NFL. He notably had a mouthwatering jewelry collection, especially during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. This legacy now runs through his family as his kids have also embraced the addiction.

Aside from Deion Jr., Shedeur and Shilo Sanders also have impressive jewelry collections. Shedeur has notably made his collection bigger recently due to his massive gain from NIL deals. With an NFL future in sight, it's safe to say they'll continue showing off their extravagant lifestyle.