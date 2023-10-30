Deion Sanders Jr shares glimpses of snow-covered Folsom Field as Colorado Buffaloes prep for next home game against Oregon State in Week 10[WATCH]

The Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes will be facing the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on Sunday, Nov. 5. However, if we take the video shared by Deion Sanders Jr. at the Buffaloes' home ground, then it's only fit for a skiing competition rather than a football match.

Deion Sanders Jr. took to his Instagram to share a snow-covered Folsom Field, which will be hosting the Beavers over the weekend. Filled with white snow on a rare Monday morning, the video shows the football field with inches of snow over it. Recording the video, Sanders Jr. said,

"Nothing beautiful that these Colorado streets."

The video then shows a man entering the snowy field from the far side of the stadium. Referring to him, Deion Sanders Jr. said,

"That man's crazy."

Have a look at the white Folsom Field for yourself.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Oregon State Beavers

The stage is set at Folsom Field for a gripping match this weekend. The Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) are gearing up to face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12).

The Beavers will be heading into this game fresh off their second loss of the season. They suffered a close 27-24 defeat at the hands of Arizona. On the other hand, the Buffaloes are experiencing a rough patch of their own. They have lost four of their last five games after a promising 3-0 start to the season.

This game will be the 14th meeting between Oregon State and Colorado. The Beavers currently hold a narrow 7-6 lead in the all-time series. The series is expected to be put on hold for a while, with the Colorado Buffaloes expected to make a move to the Big 12 conference.

Last year, Oregon State secured a 42-9 victory in Corvallis. However, it was the Colorado Buffaloes who claimed a 37-34 win in Boulder in 2021. Historically speaking, the Buffs have actually had the upper hand in the series since 2015. They have won four of the past six meetings.

Beavers vs Buffaloes 2023 stats

When it comes to current season stats, Oregon State's offense has been productive. They rank 34th in the FBS with 439.6 yards per game. However, their defense is 46th in total yards allowed, conceding 344.8 yards per contest. The Beavers are known for their balanced approach, averaging 252.5 passing yards and 187.1 rushing yards per game.

In contrast, the Colorado Buffaloes have faced challenges on the defensive end. They allow 475.4 total yards per game, ranking them at the bottom. However, their offense has fared better thanks to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. They average 408.6 total yards per game.

The Deion Sanders team excels in passing yards. They are sixth-best with 330.0 passing yards per game. On the flip side, the Buffaloes are clearly struggling with their rushing game. It is ranked third-worst in the FBS with 78.6 yards per game allowed. The game promises to be a high-stakes affair, with both teams hoping to get back to winning ways.