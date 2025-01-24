Coach Prime's first son Deion Sanders Jr. is key to the Colorado Buffaloes' social media growth. He regularly posts exclusive footage of the Buffaloes to his YouTube channel, introducing the masses to the program's progress under Deion Sanders.

Now it's the offseason, and Deion Jr. is getting some much-deserved rest. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram stories of him rocking a pair of Nike Deion Sanders Diamond Turf 1s. He posted the photo without a caption.

Here's a look at Deion Jr. repping his father's newest shoe.

Deion Sanders Jr. shows off Coach Prime’s newest sneakers after the release

The Diamond Turf 1 dropped on Friday

According to Sports Illustrated, the Deion Sanders Diamond Turf 1 was released to the masses on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe can be purchased on the Nike website for $150.

The Diamond Turf 1 is a cross-trainer first released in 1994. The 2025 version has Air units at the forefront, a mid-foot strap on the heels, and strong leather to boost durability.

Furthermore, the shoe's design is versatile enough to be worn in various colors. It's a decent choice for a night out, a casual workout, or a stay-in with friends.

What's next for Coach Prime?

Coach Prime enjoyed a highly successful second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The Pro Football Hall of Famer led the Buffaloes to a Bowl Game and guided the side to a spot among the Top 25 teams in college football.

Deion Sanders' excellence at the collegiate level was linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coach job after Mike McCarthy's departure. However, recent reports state that Jerry Jones will likely appoint Brian Schottenheimer to take over America's team.

Hence, the Buffaloes' shot caller can now focus on his third season with the Buffaloes. He'll aim to improve their regular-season record and qualify for the expanded college football playoffs. It will not be easy without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, but if anyone's willing to brave the storm, it's Coach Prime.

