Deion Sanders has one thing on his mind before Colorado vs. North Dakota State showdown

Deion Sanders posted a message on X ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the North Dakota State Bison. Coach Prime posted the word "WIN!" and expects a victory from his players in their first game of the 2024 college football season.

Who is Colorado's starting quarterback for the North Dakota State showdown?

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is starting at quarterback for tonight's game against North Dakota State. Sanders is an elite signal caller and hopes to increase his stock before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Sanders has started each game of his college career. Coach Prime's youngest son began at Jackson State where he led the team to 11 wins or more in consecutive seasons. For his efforts, he earned back-to-back All SWAC honors.

Shedeur and his older brother, Shilo, followed their dad to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season. While that year didn't go as planned for the program, Shedeur showcased his potential and looks to be a 2025 NFL first-round pick.

What can you expect from Deion Sanders and Colorado in 2024?

Deion Sanders's debut with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024 was humbling. The Buffaloes lost six consecutive games to finish the season 4-8.

Coach Prime has taken notes and used the transfer portal to add offensive line depth and bolster his defense. He also protected his key players from unnecessary injuries this offseason.

Expect Sanders and the Buffaloes to improve in 2024. It will be surprising if the team doesn't earn at least a .500 record and bowl game appearance.

