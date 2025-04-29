Deion Sanders pens a emotional reply as NFL legend hypes him up after Shedeur Sanders’ disappointing NFL draft

It's been a rough couple of days for Deion and Shedeur Sanders. The father and son watched in dismay as Shedeur, who had been projected as a Top 5 pick, was drafted in the fifth round.

Ad

Shedeur's fall in the draft puzzled fans, scouts and analysts. However, the former Colorado Buffaloes superstar has gotten words of encouragement from some in the NFL. One such figure is Devin Hester, arguably the greatest return specialist in NFL history.

The NFL legend posted a touching tribute to Deion Sanders after his son's disappointing outcome in the 2025 NFL draft. Hester wrote on Instagram,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"@deionsanders as a great father, I have gained to know for the past 24 years. I have seen the ups and downs, and somehow this guy comes out with his head held high with a smile on his face. Trust me when I say this, his head will stay lifted up, with a smile on his face. #truth 🙏🏾🐐💯"

Ad

Coach Prime saw the tribute and penned an emotional reply. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach wrote,

"Love ya man and I'm proud of the father you are!!!! 💯"

Deion Sanders pens emotional reply

Devin Hester and Deion Sanders have a long history, with Sanders mentoring him during his formative years and early NFL career. The duo stayed in touch, and Sanders presented Hester with his gold jacket at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony.

Ad

Hester enjoyed a phenomenal professional football career, earning four Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro honors and one second-team All-Pro nod. He is a three-time winner of the NFL Alumni Special Teams Player of the Year Award as well as a member of two NFL all-decade teams.

Hester is widely regarded as the finest proponent of the returner role. He holds the record for career return TDs, punt return TDs and return TDs in a season.

Ad

Ad

Deion and Shedeur Sanders had different draft experiences

Deion and Shedeur Sanders enjoyed successful college football careers. Deion Sanders thrived with the Florida State Seminoles while Shedeur Sanders created a legacy with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders, better known as "Prime Time" during his playing career, completed the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.27 seconds at the 1989 NFL scouting combine. He did not participate in any other event and was subsequently drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the fifth overall pick. Prime Time went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career and is widely regarded as the greatest cornerback of all time.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders had a great four-year collegiate football career, but didn't participate in the 2025 NFL combine. He suffered a huge fall in this year's draft before the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round.

The former Colorado QB is set to start his career in a loaded quarterback room in Cleveland. Hester, Deion Sanders and more legends will be watching closely as Shedeur charts his path.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place