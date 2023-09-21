Deion Sanders reveals Shedeur Sanders' status for the 2024 NFL draft: "Shedeur don't want to be two to nobody"

Deion Sanders has disclosed that Shedeur Sanders won't be entering the NFL draft next year. The quarterback has been making a name for himself in college football since arriving in Colorado and will be eligible for the draft at the end of the ongoing season.

Coach Prime also noted that Shedeur has no intention of being the second quarterback taken in the upcoming draft, especially when the likely number one overall pick is reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Deion Sanders believes his son wants to stand out in his draft class.

“Shedeur don't want to be two to nobody. He doesn't get down like that. So you know people projecting him behind Caleb Williams is phenomenal, but Shedeur ain't no backseat rider. He drives his Maybach. He doesn't have a driver in it — he drives it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Is Shedeur Sanders already next to Caleb Williams?

Following his performance in the 2022 season, Caleb Williams has primed himself as the No. 1 quarterback in the world of college football. The USC signal-caller threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 games last season. He also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders has had a brilliant start to live in the Football Bowl Subdivision with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, does he rank next to Caleb Williams already, and will he be considered a top quarterback pick if he declares for the 2024 NFL draft?

This is a tricky question to answer, considering the number of quarterback talents expected to enter the 2024 NFL draft. The potential Shedeur is really huge, as he's shown this season. However, there's still a lot of work for him to do to rank next to Caleb Williams.

Does 2025 give Shedeur Sanders a better draft standing?

Declaring for the NFL draft in 2025 rather than 2024 will likely offer Shedeur Sanders a better standing. This will present him as a more proven player in the Football Bowl Subdivision, where the concentration of NFL teams lies, making him well-prepared for the pro stage.

Notably, there's an insane amount of top quarterback talent expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft aside from Caleb Williams. This includes Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers, Sam Hartman, Jordan Travis, Michael Penix Jr., Jalon Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and a host of others.

Without a doubt, the 2024 draft could become one of the quarterback-loaded draft classes in the history of the NFL.