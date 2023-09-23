Deion Sanders' siblings: Who is Tracie Knight, Coach Prime's only sister?

Deion Sanders has experienced some hard times on and off the field, but he’s always had his sister and only sibling, Tracie Knight, beside him, offering support and encouragement.

Tracie was born to Connie Knight and Mims Sanders on July 24, 1970, in Fort Myers, Florida. She is the younger sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who was born three years earlier. Tracie and Deion grew up under the guidance of their stepfather, Willie Knight.

Coach Prime affectionately refers to his sister Tracie as "Barks," a nickname he frequently includes in the captions of his Instagram posts featuring her pictures. They are often spotted teasing each other on social media platforms, playfully engaging in good-natured banter.

Tracie Knight is married and is currently based in Texas. Her marriage has produced two children, Tia and TJ Hendrix. Despite being the sibling of a well-known former football player and coach, she has chosen to remain in the background and steer clear of the spotlight.

Tracie enjoys a peaceful country life at her residence in North Texas, where she plays a key role in managing Sanders's family business. She is also involved in various other business ventures, showcasing her diverse entrepreneurial interests.

Deion Sanders has played a pivotal role in Tracie Knight’s life

Long before having the opportunity to coach his children in sports, Deion Sander had assumed the role of mentor and protector for his younger sister, Tracie Knight. In a January interview, the Colorado coach revealed her role in his life:

"I remember taking her to church when we were kids, making sure she'd sit up and don't talk or chew gum, and to do the right thing and make the proper choices in life. And now she's helping me with everything."

Deion Sanders and his sister Tracie share a deep and enduring bond. Coach Prime often extends Mother's Day wishes to her on this special occasion. The brother-sister duo was raised together by their mother, spending their entire childhood side by side.

Tracie Knight's relationship with her famous brother, Deion, is built on love, support and mutual respect. Despite the former Dallas Cowboys' cornerback superstar status, Tracie has always remained down-to-earth and focused on her own path. She notably maintains a private profile on social media.