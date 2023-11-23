Deion Sanders Jr. has established himself as a savage individual, being the support system for the Colorado Buffaloes this season. His cool attitude has amassed him a barrage of fans and haters at the same time.

In another display of his attitude, Deion Sanders Jr. re-shared a status on his Instagram, uploaded by ‘Freshnstein’. The story recorded Sanders Jr. showing off his $1500 worth of Chanel stylish kicks and gold and diamond studded jewelry. Sanders’ friend captioned the status:

“This is what success look like, F*ck the Haters,” tagging Deion Sanders Jr. in it

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders has brought new limelight to himself and the team this season. Most of it is due to their social media presence. The behind-the-scenes clips have highlighted Coach Prime's leadership and the team’s commitment to perform consistently.

The ‘Well Off Media’ on YouTube has altered the perception of the fans of college football teams, bringing them unfiltered for the viewers. This is especially accorded to Coach Prime’s oldest son, Sanders Jr., who has managed to relentlessly represent the team online.

His efforts were recently recognized by the Washington Post through a headline that praised Colorado’s online presence. The post even suggested that the Colorado Buffaloes would be able to attract the best recruits with their public image.

Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Gets Praised for His Smoothie Collaboration

Not only is Sanders Jr. making strides, but Shedeur Sanders is also enjoying his off-field time, with the quarterback becoming quite the brand. The Colorado QB has entered into a collaboration with Smoothie King. In the recent update, the franchise is launching ‘The Shedeur’, a signature smoothie aiming to hit his fanbase.

The introduction of ‘The Shedeur’ is a unique idea that promotes a healthy lifestyle. It features blueberries and multivitamins in an Angel Food base. This collaboration is another addition to Shedeur Sanders signature products, which are already booming.

Expand Tweet

The Colorado Football program started the season with an explosive start, winning their first three games. However, Coach Prime and his team were able to win only one game out of eight. Keeping trust in the process, Deion Sanders has emerged as a true leader while supporting his team relentlessly

Additionally, Shedeur Sanders has maintained his numbers throughout the season, even as the team remains marred with an underperforming O-line. The Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) currently stand last in the conference.