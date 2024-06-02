Deion Sanders is one of the best-dressed head coaches in the world of college football. The Colorado Buffaloes HC flaunts various high-end outfits throughout the year. Therefore, when Camden Dempsey, the Buffs' long snapper and team's governor, needed styling advice for the annual CUSPYs event, he came to Coach Prime to ask for tips and tricks.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer asked Dempsey to pair a black fitted coat with black pants. He also suggested that he wear a golden or white colored sweatshirt under the coat:

"You had the hoodie over that, oh, you're killing the game. They may use profanity when you walk in." (3:21)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Deion Sanders' style has been a topic of discussion for the longest time. He was inducted into the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame because of his several displays of stylish ensembles. But one that stands out the most to many fans was when he arrived in Boulder, Colorado, for the first time.

Deion Sanders' memorable outfit from his first day in Colorado

After he led Jackson State University to their second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title, he quickly made his way to the airport to board a flight to Boulder.

The two-time Super Bowl champion skipped the postgame press conference to inform his team that he was leaving for a new opportunity.

Coach Prime exited the private plane while donning a long black coat with trimmed fur on the edges. He walked on a small red carpet with fans cheering his name and cameras flashing on his face.

The former MLB and NFL player also wore a sizeable ring dangling from a gold ring around his neck. This piece of catchy jewelry was gifted to him by rapper Key Glock, and as promised, he brought his Louis Vuitton duffel with him.

Deion Sanders was then taken to visit the Colorado campus for the very first time, as he had accepted the position without ever taking it.

From that time forward, Boulder fans knew that they had a style icon amongst themselves.