Deion Sanders urges Kaidon Salter & Julian Lewis to follow Shedeur’s footsteps if they want to become Colorado’s starting QB

Deion Sanders held a press conference after the first week of spring college football. The Colorado Buffaloes coach spoke about various topics, including new coach hirings, the Big 12 Pro Day and the quarterback battle to take over the spot vacated by the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders.

When asked about the qualities he's looking for in QB recruits Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, Coach Prime said:

"Leadership and being able to rally those guys around because you got to understand, you got to have a bonafide leader. Why are you asking that? I'm glad you asked. Because you don't hurdle, you rarely hurdle in college football.

Those guys rarely look at the quarterback's eyes and see what it consists of. Is he still composed? They rarely do that. You will see Shedeur sitting there or he's going on the sidelines talking to those guys and I always tell him, look into their eyes so they can see where you are and how passionate you are about this next possession. You want to see that type of leadership because I know what they've seen and the standard is the standard and we're not going to go below the standard."

The game plan for Salter and Lewis' quarterback battle is clear. Both players must prove they can be leaders on the Gridiron before they're handed the keys to the Buffaloes' offense.

Who are the QBs looking to replace Shedeur Sanders as Colorado's starting quarterback in 2025?

Shedeur Sanders was the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes during his two-year stint with the program. He joined as a highly rated junior quarterback from Jackson State and left as the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner.

Sanders is headed for the NFL, and scouts view him as a Top 10 prospect in next month's draft. Hence, the Colorado Buffaloes must select a new starting quarterback for the upcoming college football season.

There's Liberty product Kaidon Salter fresh off leading the Flames with impressive performances during his time there. Then there is highly rated high school recruit Julian Lewis. He was among the best high school quarterbacks in the nation before committing to Colorado.

Both QBs enter training camp with equal odds of winning the starting job. Hence, it's anyone's guess who'll be under center at the start of the 2025/26 college football season.

