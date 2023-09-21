"Deion is so smart" - CFB world reacts to Coach Prime's comments on Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders' 2024 NFL draft plans

Deion Sanders recently revealed that Shedeur Sanders won't be declaring for the NFL draft next year. The quarterback has been gaining recognition in the college football world since joining Colorado and will become eligible for the draft at the conclusion of the current season.

Speaking to Taylor Rook on Wednesday, the Colorado coach made it clear that Shedeur doesn't want to be the second quarterback selected in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, especially considering that USC’s Caleb Williams is the likely No. 1 pick.

Deion Sanders' comment led to widespread reactions among fans in the college football landscape. Many believe that not entering the 2024 draft is a smart move from Coach Prime for his son, while others believe he doesn't rank among the top quarterback picks yet.

Let's take a look at some of the online reactions to Sanders' comment.

Deion Sanders will play a key role in the decision

With his wealth of knowledge about how things work on the collegiate and professional football stage, it's safe to say Deion Sanders will play a crucial role in the timing and other decisions concerning Shedeur Sanders' draft. The same obviously goes for defensive back Shilo Sanders.

Coach Prime is expected to conduct an extensive analysis of the draft standing of Shedeur and Shilo before they eventually declare for the draft. As he noted while speaking to Taylor Rook, there are a lot of factors to consider for his sons, including teams, position, round projection, etc.

This could make Shedeur and Shilo wait until 2025 before entering the draft. With NIL now in place in college football, Deion Sanders believes there's no need to rush to become a pro as they could now earn the scale of their rookie contract while remaining at the collegiate level.

Will Shedeur Sanders be a first-round pick in 2024?

Should he declare for the draft, there's a good chance that Shedeur Sanders will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft if he keeps up the good work. The Jackson State transfer has started his tenure at No. 19 Colorado (3-0) on a brilliant note but will need to maintain the form.

Notably, the 2024 draft is expected to be loaded with lots of quarterback talents including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Jordan Travis, Sam Hartman and a host of others. This could make first-round selection in the draft highly competitive next year.