Delaware State vs. Hawaii football history: H2H, Records and much more ahead of Week 0 CFB Matchup

As a fundamental premise, there's probably no bad time to visit Hawaii, as the Delaware State Hornets play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Week 1 game on Saturday. Hawaii's all-time leading passer (17,072 yards) Timmy Chang is in his third year as his alma mater's coach. Chang is still searching for his first bowl win, and the hunt starts with Delaware State.

The Hornets, a HBCU, haven't had a winning season since 2012. Second-year coach Lee Hull had a 1-10 campaign last season, so Hawaii will open their season as a massive home favorite. But today's game could surprise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Delaware State's starting QB today?

Sophomore Marqui Adams is the likely starter for the Delaware State Hornets in their Week 0 game with Hawaii (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Hornets haven't issued a depth chart, but their likely starting QB is sophomore Marqui Adams. The Philadelphis product passed for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He added 278 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Trending

Junior CJ Henry also saw significant action in 2022. He threw for 1,028 yards and nine scores but attempted just five passes last season. If Adams doesn't get the call, Henry would be the likely plan B.

Who is Hawaii's starting QB today?

Senior Brayden Schager will start for Hawaii. In 2023, he threw for 3,542 yards and 26 touchdowns for Hawaii.

Schager also started in 2022, passing for 2,348 yards and 10 touchdowns. His Hawaii total of 6,505 yards isn't poor, but he's no threat to his coach's passing mark.

Hawaii passed for 276 yards per game last year, the most since 2019, when the Rainbow Warriors won 10 games while throwing for 337 yards per game.

Delaware State vs. Hawaii: head-to-head history

This is the first meeting between the two schools. Nevertheless, Hawaii is on a streak of domination against FCS opponents, winning the last 20 games. But in the last three seasons, those wins have been competitive.

Hawaii doesn't have a great history against HBCUs, having not played one since 1979, but it lost to Grambling three times in the 1970s. Hawaii is a 40-point favorite over Delaware State, by far the largest point spread on any of the Week 0 games.

What do you think of Hawaii's Week 0 matchup with Delaware State? Share your thoughts and opnions below in the comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback