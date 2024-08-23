Delaware State vs. Hawaii Prediction & Betting Tips - August 24 | College Football Week 0

In a battle between FCS and FBS, the Delaware State Hornets will travel to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday night to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week 0 action. The Hornets were terrible last season as they finished 1-10 and ended the season on a six-game losing streak. The Rainbow Warriors finished the 2023 season going 5-8.

This game should be intriguing, to say the least, so let's dive into the prediction and everything else you need to know before the game officially kicks off.

Delaware State vs. Hawaii Prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors should dominate this game as they are the better program right now. Not to mention the massive travel it will be and the time zone change for the Delaware State players and coaches, they are going up against a unique team.

Trending

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager has been one of the quarterbacks on the 2024 Manning Award Watch List and is expected to have an incredible start to the season.

Last season, the Hornets only averaged 15.0 points per game, taking out the victory over Virginia Lynchburg. Delaware State is likely to get handled convincingly in this game and expect the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors not to take its foot off of the gas pedal. Expect the Rainbow Warriors to crack 50+ points here and cover the massive spread in this game.

Delaware State vs. Hawaii Tips

Tip 1: Hawaii -40 (-110)

Tip 2: Hawaii Over 49.5 Points (+105)

Tip 3: Over 56.5 Points (-110)

Delaware State vs. Hawaii Head-to-Head

With these two teams being in different leagues, as the Hornets are FCS while the Rainbow Warriors are FBS, there are not many opportunities for these teams to match up. This will be a historic first meeting between the two College Football teams.

Where to watch Delaware State vs. Hawaii

The Delaware State vs. Hawaii game is not going to be as accessible to watch as other college football games. This game is available on Spectrum Pay-Per-View as well as Team1Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback