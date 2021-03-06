University of Delaware vs. University of Maine Prediction & Match Preview - March 6th, 2021 | FCS College Football

For the first time in 469 days, the University of Maine football team returns to the turf to compete against Delaware at Delaware Stadium. It's the first time Maine has traveled to do battle with the Blue Hens on the road since 2016.

The Maine Black Bears have had to mix it up in the quarterback position over the past few years, but in Joe Fagano they seem to have found a talented young passer. Fagano threw 17 touchdown passes and just three picks in 2019, and fans will be hoping for more of the same up against the Blue Hens tomorrow afternoon.

Delaware fans, on the other hand, will be hoping to see more consistency from the Blue Hens now that the young roster has had more time to gel. Delaware endured a difficult 2019 campaign. The Blue Hens only managed a losing 5-7 record in the CAA and finished up 9th in the division, one place below the Black Bears (6-6).

Delaware vs. Maine Head-to-Head

The Delaware Fighting Blue Hens have the better record of the all-time contests vs. the Maine Black Bears, winning 20 games to the Black Bears' 11. Delaware also came out on top in the last contest between the two teams. The final score was 31-17.

Team News

Neither of these teams has any injury news to report. Both rosters are fit and ready to get their first games of the season underway.

Fans in New England are excited to catch a glimpse of Randy Moss's son, Tigo Moss, who could be in line to make his debut for Maine tomorrow afternoon.

Randy Moss' Son, Tigo Moss, Commits To Maine Black Bears Football Program https://t.co/6odY6lzE0A — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) January 31, 2020

Projected Starters

University of Delaware:

QB: Nolan Henderson

RB: Dejoun Lee

WR: Thyrick Pitts, Jourdan Townsend, Tigo Moss

TE: Luke Frederick

#BlueHens need to show signs of progress this spring as football season commences with visit from ⁦@BlackBearsFB⁩ https://t.co/0u5zDE3F0w via @delawareonline #caafb — kevintresolini (@kevintresolini) March 5, 2021

University of Maine:

QB: Joe Fagano

RB: Jordan Rowell, Elijah Barnwell

WR: Jalen Jordan, Zavier Scott

TE: Steve Petrick

Prediction

Delaware might not have the offensive firepower of some of those national championship-winning teams-of-olds, but they sure are solid and consistent, especially on defense.

Expect to see a low-scoring affair, with the Black Bears narrowly winning out due to the superior signal-calling prowess of QB Joe Fagano.

Maine Black Bears 24-17 Delaware Blue Hens