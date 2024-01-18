Demond Williams transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Arizona QB ft. Ole Miss

Demond Williams has entered the transfer portal after never playing a snap in college football for the Arizona Wildcats.

Williams was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and was ranked as the 16th-ranked quarterback. However, after Jedd Fisch left the program, the quarterback decided to enter the transfer portal.

With Williams being one of the top high-school recruits, he should have plenty of suitors in the transfer portal.

5 landing spots for Demond Williams transfer portal

#1 Ole Miss

Demond Williams was originally committed to the Ole Miss Rebels but decommitted in July to enroll with Arizona.

Ole Miss showed interest in Williams when he was coming out of high school, so perhaps Lane Kiffin and his staff still want the quarterback to come to the Sip. Also, Williams was familiar with the program and staff, so could make an easy transition there.

#2 Arizona State

If Demond Williams wants to remain close to home in Arizona, transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils makes sense.

The Sun Devils do have freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada waiting to be the starter, but Williams could come in, be the backup in 2024, and compete for the starting job in 2025.

Williams should have the inside track to get the starting job in 2025 and would be able to remain close to home.

#3 UCLA

The UCLA Bruins have Ethan Garbers as their starting quarterback in 2024, but his future after that is uncertain, which is why the Bruins should be interested in Demond Williams.

Williams was offered a scholarship by UCLA during his recruitment and even took a visit to the campus. The quarterback has all the makings of a future star quarterback and with UCLA now playing in the Big Ten, they will need to add a star to compete with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

#4 Cal

During Demond Williams' high school recruitment, the Cal Golden Bears showed a lot of interest in him.

Cal was one of the first schools to offer a scholarship to Williams, and the Arizona native did take a visit to the campus. The Golden Bears have freshman quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Belay Brummel on their roster, but Williams would likely come in and win the starting job.

#5 Arkansas

If Williams wants to go to the SEC, the Arkansas Razorbacks make the most sense.

Arkansas offered Williams a scholarship when he was a high school, and the Razorbacks desperately need someone to be a multi-year starter at QB that they can build their program around.

The quarterback room at Arkansas is wide open, and Williams could become a freshman starter.