Denzel Burke NFL Draft Projection: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for Ohio State CB

The NFL season has come to a close, and teams will now turn their attention to the offseason, where the 2025 NFL Draft lies ahead. Teams across the league will look to infuse youthful talent into their rosters with college football's top prospects.

One player likely to garner increasing attention as the draft approaches is Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke. Burke was widely expected to leave Ohio State after a breakout junior campaign in 2023 but elected to return alongside many of his veteran teammates on the defensive side of the ball for the team’s national title run.

Pro Football Focus grades Burke as the No. 168 player in the class and the No. 17 cornerback in his position group. Here are five teams that could be in the running to land the Ohio State star in the draft.

Top 5 Landing Spots for Denzel Burke

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns were stunned by the trade request of 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Moving the star pass rusher could instantly send the team into a full-scale rebuild, something Garrett is looking to avoid. Ultimately, Cleveland could be left with a lone defensive star in cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward could be paired with a fellow Buckeye in Denzel Burke, giving the Browns good value on Day 2 of the draft. Cleveland owns its second-round pick and two third-rounders, any of which could be used to select Burke. The Browns are in dire need of offensive help but could still make a solid addition to their bottom-half pass defense.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Joining the Browns in our predictions are their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like Cleveland, Pittsburgh is a team in greater need of offensive reinforcements, but the Steelers still have concerns in their secondary.

Dante Jackson proved to be a nice addition alongside Joey Porter Jr., but the Steelers lack solid depth behind their two lead corners. James Pierre, Cam Sutton and Cory Trice are each options behind them but are primarily slot defenders. Burke would provide Pittsburgh with greater perimeter depth at a reasonable price.

3. Buffalo Bills

Continuing the trend of teams expected to prioritize offensive talent, we have the Buffalo Bills. Unlike the previous two teams, however, Buffalo is losing a key contributor in Rasul Douglas, who is set to hit free agency.

Adding Denzel Burke could be a cost-efficient move for a Bills team simply looking to get over the hump — a challenge that’s easier said than done. The Bills have already lost Micah Hyde, who retired early in the offseason, and they will likely look to add depth to their secondary this summer.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be the most defensive-needy team on this list. Jacksonville has several holes throughout its defensive unit, and its secondary is no exception.

Liam Coen and company will look for a complementary corner opposite Tyson Campbell, and Denzel Burke could be the perfect fit. Burke is considered one of the more pro-ready cornerbacks in this year’s class and could be an instant plug-and-play option alongside Campbell.

5. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders proved their willingness to spend to capitalize on their championship window, adding Marshon Lattimore via trade during the season. Lattimore’s arrival lessens the urgency for Washington to draft a cornerback, but the need still exists.

The Commanders parted ways with 2023 No. 16 pick Emmanuel Forbes just 20 games into his professional career and could look to correct that misstep with the addition of Denzel Burke. While Burke wouldn’t see significant playing time early, he could develop into a starter and would only require a mid-round pick to acquire.

