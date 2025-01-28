Deone Walker 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots for Kentucky DT

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 28, 2025 16:50 GMT
NCAA Football: - Source: Imagn
Deone Walker 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots for Kentucky DT - Source: Imagn

Deone Walker will be in the 2025 NFL Draft and will be highly sought after. Walker declared for the draft after three years at Kentucky.

Walker was an impact defensive tackle as in his college career, as he recorded 132 tackles, 10 sacks, six pass defense, and one forced fumble in three years.

In ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board, he had Deone as his 10th-ranked defensive tackle in this year's batch of hopefuls.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three possible landing spots for Deone Walker.

Deone Walker NFL Draft landing spots

#1, Buffalo Bills

also-read-trending Trending

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and a big reason why was its defense.

The Bills struggled to defend against the run and get after the quarterback. Buffalo signed Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson after the deadline because their defensive tackle depth was an issue.

Buffalo will likely draft a DT at some point and with Walker expected to be a Day 2 pick, he makes a lot of sense for the Bills.

#2, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals, like the Buffalo Bills, will also have to fill a need on defense.

The Bengals had one of the best offenses in the NFL, but its defense was a major issue. Cincinnati should draft multiple defensive players at different positions and defensive tackle is a need.

Deone Walker could be a rotational player for the Bengals and add some much-needed depth to the position.

#3, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have arguably the biggest need for a DT in the NFL.

Defensive tackle was a major issue for the Cowboys, as Dallas should look to sign an impact DT in free agency. Also, the Cowboys should draft at least one defensive tackle and Walker makes a lot of sense.

Dallas can use its second or third-round pick on Walker who can come in and be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी