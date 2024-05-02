Derrick Harmon landing spots: 5 teams who could be interested in Michigan State DL

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is in the transfer portal after three seasons with the Spartans. Harmon is one of the top defensive linemen available and several schools have already shown interest in him.

Last season, Harmon recorded 40 tackles, one pass defense, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Let's take a look at 5 teams that could be interested in Harmon.

5 landing spots for Derrick Harmon

#1: Oregon

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the teams that have shown interest in landing Derrick Harmon.

When Harmon was in the portal in the winter, he visited Oregon but decided to return to Michigan. However, after spring practices, Harmon entered the portal again, so the interest from Dan Lanning and the Ducks may be there.

#2 Colorado

Deion Sanders has been active in building through the trenches and Derrick Harmon would be a good fit for the Colorado Buffaloes. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Colorado has been actively trying to land Harmon and is considered to be one of the front runners.

Harmon would be an immediate starter for the Buffaloes.

#3: USC

Derrick Harmon is linked to USC

The final team that is considered to be a front-runner for Derrick Harmon, along with Colorado and Oregon, is USC.

According to Nakos, USC has a strong interest in signing the defensive lineman. The Trojans haven't been able to sign many quality players through the portal, so Harmon would be a significant help to USC's run defense.

The Trojans need to improve their run defense, especially playing in the Big Ten now, and Harmon would be a perfect fit.

#4: Michigan

It does seem like it is a battle between those three schools, but if Derrick Harmon wants to continue to play football in his home state of Michigan, transferring to the Wolverines could be an option.

Harmon would play for the reigning national champions, who lost several key players to the NFL after winning it all last season.

#5: Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have gone all in to try and win a national championship. They have landed several key players on the transfer portal.

If Ohio State has room for another player, Harmon could help strengthen the D-Line and be a nice run defender for the Buckeyes this season.