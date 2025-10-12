"DeShaun Foster might be worst coach ever": CFB fans throw shade at ex-UCLA HC after Jerry Neuheisel-led Bruins trounce Michigan State 38-13 on the road

Former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster faced jabs from fans as the Bruins went 2-0 following his firing, with the latest 38-13 win coming against Michigan State on Saturday. The school had started 0-4 in the 2025 season, and Foster was fired after three games this year.

With the win at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, the Bruins have now earned back-to-back Big Ten wins, including last week’s 42-37 upset over Penn State.

Fans started trolling Foster following UCLA's Week 7 win.

“Yeah he might be the worst coach ever. UCLA been unstoppable for 2 games now,” a fan said.

“Bro what the hell was DeShaun Foster doing during practice???” one said.

“Deshaun Foster must have been one of the worst coaches of all time,” one said.

The Bruins have scored 80 points in their last two games, surpassing the 57 points they totaled across their first four losses.

Fans are loving the Bruins’ resurgence.

“The last two weeks of UCLA football make me wonder what the hell DeShaun Foster was doing. 0-4 under Foster including a blowout loss to New Mexico. 2 games since he was fired: win over Penn State and a rout of Michigan State,” a fan said.

"Fair to say @UCLA is the best 2-4 team in college football. #GoBruins," one said.

“UCLA looks like one of the better teams in the Big Ten right now,” a person said.

The Bruins also parted ways with first-year offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, allowing tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel to take over play-calling duties. He is the son of longtime college football coach Rick Neuheisel.

UCLA coach focuses on consistency after consecutive wins

Interim UCLA coach Tim Skipper took over after DeShaun Foster’s firing, and he praised his squad's effort following their win over Michigan State.

Skipper said his staff challenged the players to prove they weren’t “one-hit wonders” after the Week 6 win against Penn State.

“That was the message, starting on Sunday, and we preach it every single day,” Skipper said (via ESPN) “We just wanted to cement who we really were. That was the whole thing about it. And we wanted to come out and play 60 minutes of football, and we did that today.”

The Bruins aim to extend their winning streak as they prepare to host Maryland next week.

