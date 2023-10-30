Florida and Georgia rekindled their rivalry at the TIAA Bank Field on Saturday in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. The Bulldogs entered the game with an unbeaten streak that runs from last season and kept it intact in the game with a 43-20 victory over the Gators.

The atmosphere at the stadium, which has hosted the “World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” was exhilarating throughout the game. The matchup between the two rivals was an entertaining one on Saturday and the performance of the cheerleading groups was even one to behold.

Despite the loss, Florida's cheerleading team had an eye-catching performance during the game. The group was able to keep the mood of Florida fans alive, irrespective of the ongoing events on the field. Evidently, the performance was one of the best in the 2023 college football season.

Florida made too many mistakes in the game

Florida head coach Billy Nappier admitted his team made too many mistakes in the game against Georgia on Saturday, even though they expected a limited margin for error. He further made it known that the Gators will get better in all three parts of the team going forward.

“We made too many mistakes today. We knew the margin of error was going to be small. I do think we can coach better in all three parts of our team. I think obviously looking the players in the eye after the game, I think they know they can play better as well.”

Notably, Georgia has become better than their rivals in the last few years. The Bulldogs are the team to beat in college football, having won the last two national championships. However, the Gators are aiming to close the gap with elite recruiting in the next couple of years.

The Gators will respond well to the defeat

Billy Napier noted following the Saturday games that the team will respond in the right way to the defeat by their rivals. Notably, that was their third loss of the season.

“Credit to Georgia. They beat us today. I do think that this group will respond the right way. I think ultimately, as a staff and as a team, being a man and taking ownership of things that you can do better.”

“And I think ultimately we can compromise our character, or we can choose character, and we can go about our business here. And there's no sympathy.”

With a 5-3 record, Florida currently sits third in the SEC East, standing behind Georgia and Missouri. The team's next game will be against Arkansas at The Swamp on November 4, as they aim to secure a winning season.