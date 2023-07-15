Despite losing his father, Dave Aranda appears for Big 12 Media Days: "I'm just way proud to be his son"

Baylor Bears coach Dave Aranda spoke at the Big 12 Media Days with a lot on his mind off the field. His father, Paul, died earlier this week due to stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He took some time out of his scheduled appearance to touch on the pride he has for his father.

"We're going to have a celebration of life coming up this Sunday, and there's going to be just so many people that are going to be there that my dad touched," Aranda said. "Family members that didn't know they were a part of the family, relatives that needed help that my dad was there for, and all these things, and I'm just way proud to be his son." h/t Dallas News

It speaks to the love and respect that Dave Aranda has for the Baylor Bears that he showed up to the event.

How will Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears do in the 2023 season?

The 2022 Baylor Bears were a middle-of-the-pack team last season as they finished 6-7 (4-5 Big 12).

That was good enough for fifth place in the Big 12, but they have a relatively easier schedule this season. They have two games that can be penciled in as losses with the home game on Sept. 23 against the Texas Longhorns and their penultimate regular season game on Nov. 18 at the TCU Horned Frogs. Otherwise, they should be able to compete with every other program throughout the season.

This Baylor Bears team is going to rely on the production from junior quarterback Blake Shape, and he had a solid 2022 season. He finished 233-for-368 (63.3% completion percentage) for 2,790 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Obviously, that touchdown number would be better in the 20s but he showed promise to improve in his first year starting.

He has some new weapons as wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. and tight end Jake Roberts both transferred to the Bears this season.

Coach Dave Aranda should have this team competing to win five to nine games in the Big 12, and this should be an interesting season. This team just won the Big 12 championship and was the fifth-ranked program in 2021, so why can't they shock the world once again?

